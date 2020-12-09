Sign in
American Legion presents scholarships Today at 5:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted American Legion Post 29 recently presented a $1,500 scholarship to Ashley Walker. Walker, who is a veteran, is studying nursing at Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale.

Photo submitted American Legion Post 29 member Jerry Cavness (left) and Buddy Burgess (right) recently presented Curtis Kearney (center) with a $1,500 scholarship. Kearney is a veteran.

Photo submitted American Legion Post 29 recently presented Michael Mathis with a $1,500 scholarship. Mathis, who is a veteran, is studying to become a licensed practical nurse at Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale.

