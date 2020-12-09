Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader After serving as court clerk for 28 years, Sandy Luetjen is getting ready to retire. Luetjen has nothing but wonderful things to say about her time working with Judge Stephen Thomas and the city of Siloam Springs. Luetjen's retirement plans include spending more time with her elderly mother, working on projects around the house and getting back into volunteering.

After 28 years of serving the city as court clerk, Sandy Luetjen will retire on Dec. 23.

Luetjen, who has served as court clerk since September of 1992, said she developed her interest for law while she was still in school.

"In college I majored in English Literature but never had a desire to teach that much," Luetjen said. "A lot of the folks that I went to school with went on to school and went to law school and I didn't do that."

Most of Luetjen's duties are administrative, she said. Luetjen supervises the training of staff; schedules all of the court proceedings; interacts with attorneys if the defendants are represented with council; and sets all of the arraignments, pre-trial hearings and the hearings themselves.

Luetjen is also responsible for the end of the month accounting process where monies collected from fines is dispensed to the state, county and city, she said.

Getting to Siloam Springs

Luetjen grew up in Kansas City, Mo. She attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City. After college, Luetjen moved to Los Angeles around 1973, she said. Luetjen spent her time there working for Simon/McGarry Public Relations in marketing, she said.

In 1985, her parents retired to Bella Vista and Luetjen would make annual trips to Arkansas, she said. It was during that time she fell in love with the Natural State and decided to move to the state in 1989, Luetjen said. She found Northwest Arkansas to be particularly appealing.

"I can't speak highly enough of it, it's beautiful," Luetjen said.

She first moved to Fayetteville where she tried to get into marketing, but could not find much available, Luetjen said. One of Luetjen's friends recommended Siloam Springs and took her on a tour of the town, she said. Luetjen fell in love and moved to the city in 1992.

"It's different when you're from L.A." Luetjen said. "I thought it was the most charming thing that I had ever seen. I fell in love with it."

Working with the city

Luetjen started working for the city in July of 1992 as a utility billing clerk, she said. In September, the court clerk position opened up and Luetjen was encouraged to apply by former City Administrator Jim Corl and former City Clerk Peggy Woody.

"They told me of the opening and asked if I was interested and I was very interested and so they set up the arrangement for me to interview with Judge (Stephen) Thomas," Luetjen said.

Along with her court duties, the city also utilized Luetjen's marketing background by having Luetjen do some marketing of the city. Luetjen was instrumental in overseeing the Gateway Project and helping to create the current logo the city uses, she said.

The Gateway Project was originally headed by former Parks and Recreation Manager Jo Carole Hightower, Luetjen said. Hightower had a vision for the Gateway Project then she left, Luetjen said.

"Walmart and the shopping area is such a focal point, so I felt that fork in the road that takes you downtown you know that that would be a wonderful entry way to the historic downtown," Luetjen said.

During her off hours, Luetjen volunteered her time with the Main Street Siloam Springs Board and the museum board, she said. Luetjen also volunteered for the Northwest Arkansas Tourism Association for ten years, serving as president from 2013-2014, as well volunteering on the Northwest Arkansas Council, Luetjen said.

During her time with the Northwest Arkansas Council, Luetjen was the representative on the committee for wayfinding signs in Siloam Springs. The wayfinding signs were installed in 2013, according to an article in the "Herald-Leader" on March 31, 2013.

Retirement

Luetjen has been contemplating retirement for a few years. She had a conversation with Judge Stephen Thomas in 2016 about retiring after the judge's current term expires.

"I just feel like it's important for the city to turn a page and start a new chapter," Luetjen said.

Lutejen knows incoming Judge A.J. Anglin and thinks he will do a wonderful job. Luetjen would not name her successor but said she comes from the court in Bethel Heights so she has some court experience. Lutejen believes she will be a wonderful asset and makes Luetjen feel like it is the right time to retire.

Plans for retirement for Luetjen include spending more time with her elderly mother and work on some projects around the house, she said.

Luetjen wants to start volunteering for local organizations like the museum board and maybe even volunteering at the public library, she said.

As Luetjen looks back over her time she can't help but say wonderful things about Judge Thomas and the city. Luetjen said she has a lot of gratitude for Judge Thomas and the city. She is also grateful for her coworkers and the city's staff.

"The city has been so wonderful to me," Luetjen said. "What a great city we have. I feel so positive about it. I really do."