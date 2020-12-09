Handwashing is important year-round, but it often does double duty during winter months when colds and the flu are rampant. Now, with covid-19 prevalent it is more important than ever to use proper hand hygiene. Dec. 6-12 is National Handwashing Awareness Week and with winter on the horizon your best chance at reducing your personal risk starts with regularly washing your hands to fend off germs.

About a billion colds happen annually in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. And while you may remember to wash your hands after using the restroom or before eating meals, do you wash your hands after changing your child's diaper, touching dirty hands or after you take out the garbage?

Handwashing should be something you do after any activity where you may be exposed to germs, such as cleaning the dishes, playing with your family pet, or coughing or sneezing into your hands.

When in doubt, wash your hands, wrists and nail beds. It only takes 20 seconds of scrubbing with clean, warm water and soap. This one habit helps to stop the spread of germs during peak cold and flu season.

By mirroring this habit to friends and family, you can make a real difference in your community when it comes to preventive health. Start the trend today.

Handwashing puts the power in your hands

Yes, the power is in your hands to help prevent covid-19 and the flu. The T-Zone on your face is the only portal of entry into the human body for all respiratory infections. Practicing the "4 Principles of Hand Awareness" behaviors can help ensure you stay well.

The 4 Principles of Hand Awareness are: