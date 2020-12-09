Carter Henson/John Brown University Chip Pollard, John Brown University president, shares an elbow bump with a May 2020 graduate during a socially distanced commencement ceremony on Saturday morning. More than 80 students who graduated in May returned to participate in the event. A separate ceremony for fall 2020 graduate and online students took place on Saturday afternoon. Traditional undergraduate students in the fall class of 2020 graduated on Nov. 21.

