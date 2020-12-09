Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Josh Stewart drives to the basket against Huntsville during last Friday's game. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Bentonville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers return to action on Friday at Farmington.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior guard Quincy Efurd looks for a pass as Huntsville's Addisyn Routh guards on the play during last Friday's game. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Siloam Springs girls are back in action on Friday at home against Springdale.

