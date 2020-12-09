Does God choose our presidents?

Local Christian columnist Ron Wood claims God chose Trump to lead us. ("Time to pray for Trump"-- Herald Leader -- Jan. 23, 2019.) In the "letters" Democrat-Gazette Dec. 6, 2020, a contributor wrote that God gave wisdom to enough Americans to elect a new president. In many of Trump's rallies, Christians were holding signs, "Thank you Jesus for giving us Trump."

So, which is it? Some elections God deludes minds to elect a bad president and some elections he illuminates minds to elect a good president?

What is his purpose for alternating between good and bad presidents? Does Satan have a role in these elections? Is it an arm wrestling match between him and God, sometimes Satan wins and God loses?

Is it possible that Jesus is just living up to his promise to destroy peace and create division? (Matthew 10:34-36; Luke 12:51-53).

There is some excellent advice in the Bible, which I would beg all lay Christians to use diligently in their everyday lives.

"But test everything that is said to be sure it is true, and if it is, then accept it." (1 Thessalonians 5:21, The Living Bible TLB)

"Only a simpleton believes everything he's told! A prudent man understands the need for proof." (Proverbs 14:15 TLB)

"The Berean Jews....received the message... and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true. (Acts 17:11 NIV)

This advice is especially profitable in checking up on present day Christian leaders, for example, on abortion. Ron Wood and Robert Jeffress both decry abortion as an offense to God. Jeffress said "God hates abortion." But they both know Hosea 13:16, "Samaria shall become desolate; for she hath rebelled against her God: they shall fall by the sword: their infants shall be dashed in pieces, and their women with child shall be ripped up." KJV.

How about the dozens of times God ordered the killing of "men, women (even pregnant women), children and infants"? How many pregnant women were drowned in his flood? Should we know God by his fruits?

Wood wrote that "Racism is a sin" so he supported and encouraged his believers to support the most racist man in America. I know him by his "fruits." I know Trump by his "fruits."

Read and study your Bible, even the parts you don't like!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs