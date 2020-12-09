Joshua Ray Cochran

Joshua Ray Cochran, 43, of Rose, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Josh was born March 29, 1977 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Raymond Cochran and Patsy Tiger-Cochran. Josh obtained his license to be a master diesel mechanic and was his chosen career throughout his life. He enjoyed watching wresting and UFC fighting with his sons Caden and Brody and was also an Oklahoma Sooners football fan. Josh enjoyed fishing and had a love for cars, especially Mustangs. He also enjoyed racing and was a dirt track racer in the 90s, winning many races with his car, "The Blur."

Josh had a love for life with a great sense of humor that everyone will miss. Josh cherished his time with his family and friends the most though. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family take comfort in knowing he is rejoicing with his daughter and grandson and other family members that have gone before him.

He is survived by his mom, Pat Cochran; two sons, Caden Cochran and Brody Cochran; one brother, Mark Cochran and wife, Mandy; one sister, Annessa Allen and husband George; one granddaughter, Neila Vann; a host of nephews and nieces, cousins; and many other loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Cochran; one brother, Ronnie Cochran; one sister, Patti Cochran; one daughter, Autumn Cochran; and one grandson, Caynen Cochran.

The visitation was held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Long Prairie Baptist Church in Kansas, Okla., with Pastor George Cochran officiating the service.

PAID OBITUARY

William "Bill" Mills

William "Bill" Mills, 82, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 6, 2020 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born in Louisville, Ky. on August 15, 1938 to William and Mamye Mills. He married Willa Dean Hurt on March 31, 1987. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; his children, Brian and Patty; stepson, Mark Hendrickson and wife Stephanie of Locust Grove, Okla., and stepdaughter, Denise Morris and husband John of Watts, Okla.; brother Jim Mills of Louisville, and sisters Teresa and Mary of Louisville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

His ashes will be buried at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Blanche E. Sisson

Blanche E. Sisson, 81, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 10, 1939 in Pryor, Okla., to William "Bill" "Roscoe" and Bonita Harmon. She married Tommy Sisson on Dec. 28, 1982. She worked at Rae Manufacturing for many years and also as a loan processor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister, one brother and one grandson.

Survivors include her children Mary Jane Sitsler and husband Jack of Salina, Okla., Teresa Hanna and husband Scott of Salina, Glenda Thompson of Spavinaw, Okla., Kenneth Gilliland of Salina, David Gilliland of Salina, Tammy Flaming and husband Leroy of Jay, Okla., and Amanda Fowler and husband Stephen of Kansas, Okla.; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister Betty Sitsler of Salina.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Blackfox Cemetery in Kansas, Okla. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.