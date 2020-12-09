Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to cars at the end of the Heritage League’s reverse Christmas parade on Sunday evening. During the parade, floats parked along Valley Drive on John Brown University’s campus and cars drove through the event. For more photos, see page 6A.

Siloam Springs' first reverse Christmas parade Sunday night drew a large number of spectators.

The Christmas parade, organized by the Heritage League, has been a longstanding tradition of more than 30 years and after a year full of so many struggles and changes, the civic organization wanted to find a way to safely continue the event, according to Trace Henley, president elect and parade chair.

Heritage League volunteers worked hard in collaboration with the city and John Brown University to make the event possible, Henley said. Thirty five floats and displays parked along Valley Drive on John Brown University's campus as carloads of people drove through to view the parade. The Siloam Springs High School band and choir performed Christmas music along the route, and Heritage League volunteers passed out goodie bags at the end of the parade.

"Overall it went great, the floats and the people who set up, and the volunteers were top notch," she said. "We did experience some traffic issues with the sheer number of people that came out for the event, and we were sad there were people who were disappointed by that part of the experience. But overall the kids who came through were joyful and excited and happy, and we were thrilled to be able to put something together for them."

Henley said organizers were "extremely surprised" by the number of of cars that drove through the parade, based on the number of people who indicated on Facebook they would be attending.

The large number of people who attended the parade meant traffic was backed up in all directions and some people did not get into the parade, according to social media posts. The parade cut off was extended until 8:15 p.m. to allow more people the chance to participate, a Heritage League's Facebook post states.

Henley noted that while some social media commenters criticized the long wait, others shared photos of their families spending time together, telling stories and singing Christmas music.

"Our volunteers worked so hard in collaboration with the city to put together an event that would be fun and joyful for everybody and we wanted more than anything to meet everybody's expecations and bring them some holiday cheer," Henley said. "For anyone whose littles didn't get to leave with smiles, we hear you, you matter to us and we will take what we have learned this year to continue to improve this holiday celebration."

Henley said she is thankful to the Heritage League volunteers, many of whom worked 10 hours in the cold to make the parade possible, along with the hard work and cooperation from the city and JBU.

"We deeply appreciate our service men and women, Santa and Mrs. Claus, float participants and volunteers who showed up to brave the cold for our community as well as everyone who has reached out with kind words and support," she said.