Sergeant James McFerron of the Siloam Springs Police Department received a Community Impact Award during NWA Adopt-a-Cop's Heroes Night on Nov. 21 for his work on Operation Safe Summer.

McFerron was nominated by a member of NWA Adopt-a-Cop's Facebook group, according to NWA Adopt-a-Cop Founder Ashley Pruitt. For privacy reasons, Pruitt declined to name of the member who nominated McFerron.

Heroes Night was a way for officers to get out of uniform and enjoy themselves without having to worry about any negativity, Pruitt said. The Community Impact Award was given to officers who made a positive impact in the community either with fellow officers or members of the community, Pruitt said.

McFerron was one of two officers to win the award, Pruitt said. Clarisa Navarro, an officer from Fayetteville, won the other Community Impact Award for her work with the homeless population, Pruitt said.

Operation Safe Summer was a street crime unit that focused on stopping street level drugs and thefts, McFerron said. The sergeant supervised four officers who worked undercover to arrest street level drug dealers as well as criminals involved in theft, McFerron said.

"Essentially we just used an intelligence based approach in targeting street level narcotics dealers," McFerron said.

The example of intelligence-based policing McFerron gave was if a person was arrested for a crime he would give information to the police and the street crime unit would target the individual they were told about.

Targeting may involve directly talking to the individual directly or conducting a traffic stop on the individual or even buying drugs to make an arrest, McFerron said.

While not being permanent, McFerron would like to command the unit if the police department does it again.

"Hopefully it happens on a more permanent basis," McFerron said. "We haven't had a unit that focused on this in 10 years."

McFerron said he is no stranger to this kind of work. He served as a detective for six years prior to working on Operation Safe Summer.

NWA Adopt-a-Cop started in May when Pruitt wanted to do something to combat the negativity police officers were experiencing across the nation in the wake of the death of the death of George Floyd, she said. Floyd died in May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis (Minn.) police.

Pruitt launched NWA Adopt-a-Cop on June 20 by soliciting help and donations for a basket giveaway for officers and five days later she had 1,765 baskets and $10,000 raised, Pruitt said. The basket giveaway happened in police departments across Northwest Arkansas, Pruitt said.

Presently the organization has applied for their 501c3 and has been approved by the state, Pruitt said. They are still waiting for their approval from the federal side, she said. Pruitt also helped someone in Hot Springs start a similar program there called Arkansas Adopt-a-Cop.

This group is preparing to start their own basket giveaways at the beginning of the year, Pruitt said.