Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Matthew Coder (left), deposits his letter to Santa in Santa's special mailbox while his brother Ethan prepares to mail his letter and their sister Lauren looks on. The coder children were three of 135 children who attended Breakfast With Santa on Saturday.

Matthew Coder (left), deposits his letter to Santa in Santa's special mailbox while his brother Ethan prepares to mail his letter and their sister Lauren looks on. The Coder children were three of 135 children who attended Breakfast With Santa on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Benjamin Goggans (left), had a memorable first experience with Santa during Breakfast With Santa on Saturday. For his part, Santa loves all kids, even the ones who cry when they see him.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Silas Rippy (left), and his sister Sophie display their goodie bags during Breakfast With Santa on Saturday. Due to the coronavirus there were not any onsite activities or an actual breakfast with Santa. Kids were given a holiday snack and a take-home craft instead.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Carrie Collins (left), and Cammi Hevener demonstrate that not all of Santa's fans are kids. The two were jogging on Saturday when they came across the annual Breakfast With Santa.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mandi Reed (left) is checking the list as Dakota Harbor straightens time slot slips in between children at the Heritage League's annual Breakfast With Santa on Saturday. Despite being held outdoors this year's Breakfast With Santa had 70 families and 135 children in attendance.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In between hearing what kids want for Christmas, Santa lounges in the driver's seat of Siloam Springs' vintage fire engine as he waits for more children to come up during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Camille Rakestraw (right) gets to sit in Santa's lap while her sister Marleigh and brother Patton look out at the crowd during Breakfast With Santa on Saturday.

