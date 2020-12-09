It's deer hunting season in the South. I was raised in the woods. As a boy, we lived way out of town in central Florida. As a man with a family, I'd been serving churches. The latest was in the Dallas area. Then we moved back to Florida to a small isolated town.

Have you ever climbed up a tree while holding a gun? I never had. I was about to learn. As the new pastor of St. John's Baptist in Perry, Fla., I was determined to not embarrass myself, especially since Delton was the first man in my church to invite me to go hunting with him. He showed me how to use his two-part tree stand by letting me practice on a small pine. Afterwards, he said, "That'll do. I'll pick you up at 4:30 in the morning. Wear rubber boots."

As he drove away, I thought to myself, "Why will I need waterproof boots?" But I gathered my gear and got ready. That night I packed a can of Vienna sausage, got a coffee thermos, a flashlight, a water bottle, some bug spray, a rope, 30.06 bullets for my borrowed rifle, plus my dad's old 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun loaded with buckshot- my backup gun. I had Delton's tree stand. The trick was to climb upwards on it like an inchworm, get about 10 feet high, then turn around and sit down with your back against the tree.

Saturday morning came early. In the pre-dawn dark, we drove deep into the forest. Delton parked his truck on the side of the old logging road, a tram. I stepped down into a foot of water. That's why I needed boots! I shone my light across the fallen logs and worried about water moccasins. I knew alligator eyes would glow red. If they were six inches apart, then the gator was six feet long. Seeing no red eyes, we trekked into the cypress woods along the trail where Delton had spotted deer signs the day before. We came to some dry ground. "That's your tree," he pointed. "I'll be a 10th of a mile that way." He slipped away silently into the woods.

As he disappeared, I dumped my gear on the ground. I recalled that more hunters are killed by falling from tree stands than by errant bullets. I put the stand beside the tree trunk, hoisted my gear bag up on one shoulder and slung the gun strap across the other. As I bent over for the tree stand, the rifle slipped off my shoulder and fell straight down. The barrel stuck straight down deep into the soft damp soil like a spear. I couldn't believe it! Dismayed, I pulled the gun out and shone a light in the barrel. Sure enough, it was jammed with mud. Knowing the danger of a plugged barrel, I took my hunting knife and sharpened a thin branch to make a cleaning tool. But the branch broke off. Now my rifle had a stick poking out of the end of the barrel. What a revolting development!

I thought to myself, "I'm not giving up." If I could find Delton's location, I could get his truck keys and retrieve my shotgun in the cab. Maybe the day wasn't wasted. So I left my gear and cautiously walked in a direction I hoped was Delton's tree. I never spotted him, but he saw me. I heard a voice from overhead saying, "What do you need?" I looked up and said, "Don't ask me why but I need your truck keys." Silently he dropped them into my cupped hands. "Go that way." He pointed. "You'll come to a tram. Go right, then go right again, and you'll see the truck."

So I went the way he pointed. Happily, I came to another tram guarded by a narrow ditch full of dark water. I saw a log crossing the ditch so I figured I could make it. But it was wet. I slipped off, put one foot down, and promptly filled my boot with water.

Disgusted, I sat down and drained my boot. The eastern sky was showing some pink light. Dawn was not far away. I hiked on toward the truck, got my shotgun, and started back on our original trail. Miraculously, I found my tree and my gear.

Being extra careful this time, I used a loop of quarter-inch rope to secure my shotgun and tied the other end to my belt. I successfully shinnied up the tree using the climbing stand, repositioned myself, and then slowly pulled my shotgun up and laid it across my lap. I sat there calming myself, so glad that my efforts had paid off. I felt all my stress draining away in the peace of the forest. I had made it!

The stillness up in the trees in the early dawn was amazing; breathtaking; magical. You could almost hear the leaves as they turned loose from high branches and slipped softly down to earth drifting through the motionless morning air. I sure hoped I would see a deer. Maybe get a buck. Regardless, I was happy to be out in the woods once again.

I looked down at my shotgun and saw the safety was still on. I knew it would make a metallic snick when I clicked it off. I didn't want any noise if a deer approached. So as quietly as I could I pushed gently down on the safety button with one finger.

BAM! My shotgun fired like a cannon. It jetted outward six feet and landed 10 feet down on the ground with the barrel pointed in my direction and the rope still tied inside the trigger guard where I had left it affixed after hauling it up.

I had two instant reactions. The first was fear. The unexpected blast had scared me so badly that I nearly fell out of my tree. The second was anger. I was really mad at myself, at the situation, at the embarrassment of it all. I felt so stupid, like a total fool. That's the moment when I heard the Lord speak to me out of the echoing silence.

"You've been angry a lot lately, haven't you?" Hearing my master's voice, I immediately agreed and said, "Yes, Lord, I have."

Then, it was like I could see His face as He turned from me and looked through the woods to where Delton was waiting, high up in his tree stand way off in the distance. I knew Delton was not a strong believer. Yet he faithfully came to church, mostly to sit with his wife, Ena, who deeply loved the Lord.

Then the Lord said something that startled me. He said, "You are just as uncomfortable here in this place as Delton is in your church." I sat there stunned; amazed; speechless.

I sat motionless for a while, thinking. Coming to my senses, I gently pulled up on the rope. The gun barrel tilted down as I lifted my shotgun up, put the safety back on, and laid it across my lap. I was finished hunting. My blast had scared away any skittish deer. I was no longer interested in hunting. Something far more important had just occurred.

That was 20 years ago. Now I'm older and wiser. I don't climb trees anymore and haven't taken time to hunt deer since that day. But to this day I recall with sober clarity what the Lord had showed me while I was high up a tree in a cypress swamp.

I knew what He knew. The woods are filled with lots of men who love God, who believe in Jesus, but are uncomfortable with the culture we've invented inside the church, so full of niceness and sweetness, but so unlike the courageous Son of Man, Jesus Christ.

-- Ron Wood is a retired pastor and author. Contact him at [email protected] or visit www.touchedbygrace.org or follow him on Facebook @touchedbygracenwa. The opinions expressed are those of the author.