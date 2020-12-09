Bright Futures Siloam Springs' Winter Sharefest will look a bit different this year, but the nonprofit still plans to provide essentials such as shoes, coats and food to students in the school district.

School counselors have referred about 250 students from across the district to participate this year, according to Tiffany Hansen, director of Bright Futures Siloam Springs and the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic.

"We had to rethink the framework and process," Hansen said. "I'm excited about how it's turning out and how we are still able to meet the needs of students in the district. It is because we have such a great community, businesses and organizations to partner with."

In the past, coats, shoes and food were distributed at one event, but this year students will receive a new coat, a new pair of shoes, socks and books at the end of the school day on Friday. Then families will be invited to a socially distanced drive-through food distribution event at Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Saturday, Hansen said.

The Siloam Springs Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 68 is purchasing board games or card games for families, which will also be passed out during the drive-through event, according to DeAndra Strickland, school resource officer and community relations officer for the Siloam Springs Police Department. The giveaway will stand in place of the traditional Cops and Kids events, where a child goes shopping with a police officer, to minimize the risk of spreading covid-19, she said.

Bright Futures partners for the Winter Sharefest also include The Assembly, First Presbyterian Church, Nicodemus Community Church, Arvest Bank, Dustin's Dream, Simmons Foods and The Manna Center, Hansen said.

"It's really neat how everything is coming together and everyone is really wanting to make sure our community and our students are provided for," she said.

Bright Futures is an initiative in the Siloam Springs School District that streamlines school, community and business resources to meet the basic needs of students within 24 hours. Needs are posted on the Bright Futures Siloam Springs Facebook page. The nonprofit operates under the umbrella of the school district and is affiliated with the national Bright Futures organization.