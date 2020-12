Dec. 1

• Denny Dean Garcia, 55, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Michael Joseph Weaver, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 2

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; domestic battering - third degree.

• Andrea Michelle Wood, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 3

• Luis Daniel Posadas, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nada Jean Cooper, 64, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Paul Jackson, 51, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; assault - third degree.

Dec. 4

• Christopher Joseph Fair, 41, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant; carrying a weapon.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Bradley Watkins, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 5

• Ricky Lee Hernandez, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Alex Don Morrow, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Andrea Danielle Latti, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 6

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Austin Wayne Thomas, 18, arrested in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Joseph Earl Gamber, 59, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication - drinking in public; failure to appear.

• Edlin Denise Corder, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident.