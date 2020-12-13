The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2021 Pioneer Citizen Awards.

The award will be presented during the Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet in early 2021. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31, 2020.

Since 1984, the Pioneer Citizen award has been given to members of the Siloam Springs community who lead with their heart, who face new challenges, and pave the way for new frontiers.

Recipients must meet the following criteria:

• Be a resident of Siloam Springs for at least 10 years

• Be 65 years old or older

• Be heavily involved, past or present, in various activities or committees of the City of Siloam Springs, Main Street Siloam Springs, or the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The recipient's activities either enhanced the economic or cultural development of Siloam Springs, or promoted Siloam Springs on a state, national, or international level.

Past recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award include:

2009 – Delbert "Pete" Allen and Janice Mounger

2010 – Walter Gray and Donetta Samuels

2011 – Chandler "Bub" Gunter and Art Morris

2012 – Lloyd Fagan and Bep Morrison

2013 – Bob Wasson and Mary Benjamin

2014 – Louie Thomas, James Fuller (posthumously) and Linda Brown

2015 – Mike Moss and Mark Simmons

2016 – Sid Townsend and Suellen Coleman Chase

2017 – Jerry Cavness and Judy Omo

2018 – Hank Harrison and Shirley Dilbeck

2019 – Bob and Cathi Coleman and Raquel Beck

2020 – Dick Bolen, Larry Winder (posthumously) and Diane Winder

To submit a nomination or for more information, contact Lindsey Taylor at 479-524-6466 or by email at [email protected]