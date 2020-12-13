Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The city is proposing to rezone 1.7 acres at the 900 block of 900 East Harvard Street from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial).

City board members will hear the second reading of Ordinance 20-33 concerning the rezoning of 1.7 acres in the 900 block of East Harvard St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial) during the board meeting Tuesday.

The rezoning request comes from Jason Duggar, who owns 1.8 acres on the 900 block of East Harvard Street. He plans to open a 5,000-square-foot warehouse to serve as a low-traffic commercial space. Duggar also owns a second lot consisting of 0.49 acres, where East Harvard and South Hico Street meet, which he plans to leave zoned at R-3, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The 0.49 acres is being kept residential because Duggar wanted to keep it that way and the land is not sized correctly for industrial use, Rhoads said.

Rhoads believes there is a discrepancy between what the city used as the acreage from the system Duggar's company, GIS, uses versus what was shown on the survey plat. Rhoads plans to address this at the board meeting on Tuesday.

A few residents reached out to the city, voicing their opposition to rezoning the portion of East Harvard Street. One addressed the planning commission when the rezoning permit went before them on Nov. 10 and another citizen who owns two shops on Hico Street and Jefferson Street addressed the city board directly during the board meeting on Dec. 1.

A third family that lives in the area sent a letter to the city voicing opposition to the rezoning, which was received by the city on Oct. 20.

Bob Michael, who owns the properties at 714 and 716 South Hico Street, spoke about the permit when it went before the planning commission.

"We've had tremendous trouble with the adjacent industrial site," Michael said. "We don't know who owns it. We think it might be a Walmart warehouse. It used to be called Allen's Canning Warehouse."

The planning commission voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning permit.

During the board meeting on Dec. 1, Rhoads said Duggar will be required to install screening to address the visual impact of the industrial site as well as a green-space buffer, which will limit construction close to the property lines.

"These rules are within the I-1 zone to minimize the potential impact the industrial development may have on existing or future residential properties," Rhoads said.

Edgar Bart and Charlene Plumlee, who live in the neighborhood where Duggar plans to build the warehouse, sent the letter the city received on Oct. 20. The Plumlees opposed the construction of a recycling center because it will cause a lot of trash and debris into the lot, plus the dumpster would be an eyesore for the couple who enjoy sitting out in their backyard. Duggar had initially planned to build a recycling center for asphalt and shingles but Rhoads said that was never a long term plan.

The Plumlees also said the industrial traffic will prevent children who routinely play outside from doing so safely, plus the constant traffic will make the area noisy.

Director Mindy Hunt also wanted to confirm whether the property would be used as a recycling center, which Rhoads confirmed was no longer the plan.

The city received a second letter right before the meeting started from Stephen Hill, Rhoads said. Hill also attended the meeting and read his letter to the city board.

Hill, who owns the two shops at 507 and 509 South Hico Street, said in his letter that drainage has become an issue for him as his buildings routinely flood during times of prolonged rain.

He blamed this on the widening of Hico Street when Allen Canning purchased the land and flattened and paved the road which caused the natural contours to be removed, leaving excess rainwater nowhere to go.

Duggar said in a phone interview he would be willing to work with the city to ease the issue with drainage.

A couple of other board members commented on the ordinance. Director Marla Sappington said she understood the drainage issue because she has seen it. She also brought up the fact that because there is no entrance or exit road, traffic will be routed through the residential area.

Sappington also said residents who have questions may reach out to her and she would be glad to visit with them and let them see maps the city has.

"I would like to help ease some of their concerns or have their concerns brought out to Mr. Duggar," Sappington said.

Director Brad Burns said he appreciates the Duggar family and said they own several parcels of land in Siloam Springs. Burns reminded board members that he had brought up the idea of a quiet zone which would allow residential development along a railroad track.

A quiet zone is an area where trains are directed to cease the routine sounding of their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings, according to railroads.dot.gov.

The city board will also discuss the following items:

Recognitions

• Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback.

• District Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen.

• District Court Judge Stephen Sloan Thomas.

• District Court Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin.

Public Input

• Input from citizens regarding any item on the consent agenda or any city business not listed on the board's regular agenda.

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from Dec. 1.

• Regular meeting minutes from Dec. 1.

• Inter-agency service agreement between the Benton County Solid Waste District and the city for $14,622.

• Proclamation for a National Day of Racial Healing.

• Resolution 62-20 regarding amending the 2020 budget by adding $11,000 to complete a project related to updating dispatcher software.

• Appointments to a Comprehensive Plan advisory committee.

• Accepting an Airport Bid Acceptance grant for $73,746 and city cost $8,194 in city funds for pavement marking rehabilitation.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-34 regarding annexation and zoning permits.

Staff Reports

• Hearing an update of the 2020 Street and Sidewalk Project.

• Administrator's report.