File photo Girl Scout Harper Mullin places a wreath on the grave of a veteran in Oak Hill Cemetery in December 2019. This year, volunteers are invited to help place Christmas wreaths on veteran's graves in Oak Hill Cemetery at noon on Dec. 19.

Community members are invited to help American Legion Post 29 place Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans in Oak Hill Cemetery at noon on Saturday, Dec. 19.

More than 800 wreaths will be placed during the event, which will include a brief ceremony with the posting of flags and a prayer by Tim Estes, pastor of New Life Church, according to Jim Gillig, Post 29 honor guard commander and finance officer. Volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops, are helping out, he said.

Everything American Legion does is to support veterans and remembering and honoring those who have died is another way to provide support, according to Jerry Cavness, Post 29 public relations officer. The Christmas wreath program allows community members, whether they have served the military, are a family member of someone who has served or a civilian to be a part of honoring veterans, he said.

The ceremony will be shorter than in years past because of covid-19 concerns and people are asked to social distance and wear a mask, Gillig said.

"We want everybody to be safe and to be able to help with (the event) because it is a great tribute to our veterans who are buried there," Cavness said.

This will be the fourth year that Post 29 has hosted the Christmas Wreath program, Gillig said. The wreath program received a very generous grant from Walmart and La-Z-Boy that allowed them to start and continue the program, Gillig said.