The number of active positive covid-19 cases in the Siloam Springs School District and community was up last week.

There were 123 new infections in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the 14 day period ending on Dec. 7, up from 83 on Nov. 30, bringing the cumulative total to 1,263, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net. The number of new infections in the community of Siloam Springs during the same time period was 121, up from 80, bringing the cumulative total to 1,272, achi.net stated on Friday.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab reported one positive covid-19 case among staff members in 14 day period ending on Dec. 9, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The nursing facility has seen a total of 59 resident cases, 34 staff member cases and 11 resident deaths since the pandemic began, according to the ADH.

As of Thursday, there were 30 active cases among students and six active cases among staff members in the Siloam Springs School District, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. Eleven staff members and 166 students were in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts. The cumulative number of covid-19 cases rose from 141 last week to 169 this week.

All the schools remained open as of Friday. The intermediate school and Northside Elementary School each closed for seperate two-week periods in November.

Patrick said that officials look for a high number of cases in a concentrated area and evidence of transmission between teachers or students when making the decision to close a school. So far, the district hasn't faced the problem of a lack of staffing because of the virus, he said.

On Dec. 3, the school district received word that Arkansas has changed its rules to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on quarantining, Patrick said. Students and staff members who are identified as probable close contacts of a person with covid-19 must quarantine 10 days, he said. If the probable close contact receives a negative test on the sixth day or later, their quarantine period can be shortened to seven days, he said.

Patrick said he appreciates how gracious and thankful parents have been when their students are placed in quarantine. So far only a few probable close contacts have become positive cases and the majority of them have lived in the same home with a sibling who had a positive case of the virus, he said.

Students have also done a great job of complying with wearing masks and following safety directives, Patrick said.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.