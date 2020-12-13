Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Mimo Jacklik puts up a shot in the lane as Pea Ridge's Sydney Spears, left, and Lauren Wright defend on the play Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Pea Ridge defeated Siloam Springs 53-51 in overtime.

Siloam Springs' girls had to turn up their intensity defensively to get things on track Friday night.

The Lady Panthers switched their 3-2 zone to a man-to-man defense and finished the game on a 27-6 run to pull away for a 56-29 victory over Springdale inside Panther Activity Center.

Down 24-14 at halftime, Springdale opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Amy Jinuna and another trey from Nevaeh Griffin to pull within 29-23 and forcing Siloam Springs Coach Tim Rippy to call a timeout.

Rippy said he challenged the Lady Panthers to be better defensively.

"I felt like we could get there, but we were closing out with our hands down and not really challenging the shooters," Rippy said. "Obviously the ball's going to be a long rebound with the deep shot, and we gave up a couple of those. We had a sloppy stretch there defensively that allowed them to get those open looks. We switched to man-to-man defense so there's no excuse for not being there on the catch. I thought from that point on we held them to six points. Even after we switched back to the zone, we had changed momentum and were more aggressive and getting our hands on more basketballs. They just needed a fire lit under them."

Sophomores Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith and junior Reina Tiefel all converted layups as Siloam Springs got the lead back to double-digits. Jacklik canned a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a 41-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter -- part of a 17-0 run overall -- to put the game away.

Sydney Moorman, Jacklik and Brooke Ross each scored two straight buckets in that stretch to open the fourth as Siloam Springs converted on six of its first nine shot opportunities in the final quarter.

Springdale Coach Heather Hunsucker gave credit to Siloam Springs but said the Lady Bulldogs' game plan changed in the second half when 6-0 junior Mary Haskins went out with foul trouble.

"When Mary Haskins got in foul trouble, it made our team make some adjustments that we're not quite ready for yet," Hunsucker said. "We weren't ready for that adjustment, and that's where you saw some people being out of place. They started hitting some corner shots and they started overloading us and we weren't ready for that. ... And of course Siloam's really good. They're going to make good adjustments. They're well coached. They're deep. They're tall and coach Rippy, gosh he does a great job. All the credit goes to them."

Griffin led Springdale with 11 points.

Jacklik led a balanced Lady Panthers' scoring effort with 14 points, while Ross had 11 and Mia Hevener nine on three 3-pointers.

The Lady Panthers will host Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday at old Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School. The game was originally set to be in Fort Smith but was moved to Siloam Springs, Rippy said, because Southside's new arena is not ready and their temporary gym at Fort Smith Ramsey was double-booked.

Rippy said the Lady Panthers are looking forward to a throw-back night at Panther Arena.

"We're fired up about it," he said. "They're really excited about it."

Siloam Springs 56, Springdale 29

Springdale^7^7^13^2--^29

Siloam Springs^8^16^17^15^--^56

Springdale (1-7): Griffin 11, Jinuna 8, Haskins 6, Wilson 2, Clarence 2.

Siloam Springs (5-1): Jacklik 14, Ross 11, Hevener 9, Smith 8, Moorman 7, Tiefel 6.

Pea Ridge 53, Siloam Springs 51 (OT)

Pea Ridge and Siloam Springs got a lot out of Tuesday's overtime thriller at Panther Activity Center.

Bella Cates knocked down two big 3-pointers in overtime and Aiden Dayberry's free throws wound up being the winning points as the Lady Blackhawks handed Siloam Springs its first loss 53-51.

Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal said his Lady Blackhawks got just what they needed out of the game.

"It's one of those deals where when you schedule these games in the offseason, one, for us we want to play higher classification teams that's going to push us and get us ready for conference," Neal said. "In talking to (Siloam Springs coach) Tim (Rippy) over the last couple of weeks, we know how talented they are. We know how talented we are. We've got some things that we wanted to work on between us. I think it was good because we grinded it out both ways. Both teams had some adversity. Both teams had some successes and it just fell the way it fell. We're just proud of our kids for finishing there at the end. They could have easily laid down."

Trailing 23-11, the Lady Blackhawks used a 17-2 run to end the second quarter to get back in the game and lead 28-25 at halftime.

"It felt like we were just lacking energy in the first half," Neal said. "The 3-2 (zone defense) obviously bothered us a little bit. We were trying to get some areas we know that hurts it, but we still couldn't get it and we didn't have shots fall early, so I called a timeout. We made some adjustments, tried to attack the wings a little bit, had a couple drop in that little run."

The lead changed several times in the second half before two free throws from Blakelee Winn with 6.8 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 45.

Siloam Springs had a shot at a game-winner, but Mimo Jacklik's 3-pointer was off the mark.

Cates opened up the overtime period with a 3-pointer in the corner to give the Lady Blackhawks a 48-45 lead.

Reina Tiefel answered on the other end with a basket to pull Siloam Springs within 48-47, but Cates hit another 3-pointer in front of the Pea Ridge bench for a 51-47 lead.

Tiefel scored inside again to make it 51-49, and the Lady Panthers got a turnover and looked to tie the game on a fastbreak. But Siloam Springs turned it over as well, and Dayberry was fouled on the other end. She hit two free throws with 20.5 seconds left for a 53-49 lead.

Sydney Moorman hit a jumper to pull Siloam Springs within 53-51. The Lady Panthers forced a turnover, but Moorman's 3-pointer was off the mark and Cates rebounded and was fouled with 0.4 seconds left.

Cates missed the 1-and-1 free throw and Siloam Springs rebounded and called timeout with 0.3 left. But the Lady Panthers' cross court pass was intercepted as Pea Ridge wrapped up the victory.

Winn finished with 20 points to lead Pea Ridge, including eight in the Lady Blackhawks' big first half run. Dayberry had 13, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, while Cates had 12.

Siloam Springs, meanwhile, walked away from a tough loss with lots of lessons learned in a tight ballgame.

Siloam Springs took a 45-43 lead on two Brooke Ross free throws with 2:48 left and had chances to add to it, but turnovers and missed free throws cost the Lady Panthers.

"We just spent our postgame talk talking about all the learning instances that we have," Rippy said. "How we're going to use the film to hopefully progress and learn. I thought we made some silly mistakes at times where we had the right thing going, but we just made the wrong decision."

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Moorman had 10, Ross nine, Jacklik seven, Mia Hevener six, Tiefel and Quincy Efurd four.

Pea Ridge 53, Siloam Springs 51 (OT)

Pea Ridge^8^20^9^8^8^--^53

Siloam Springs^15^10^11^9^6^--^51

Pea Ridge (5-1): Winn 20, Dayberry 13, Cates 12, Cawthon 4, Wright 3, West 1.

Siloam Springs (4-1): Smith 11, Moorman 10, Ross 9, Jacklik 7, Hevener 6, Tiefel 4, Efurd 4.

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Brooke Ross goes up for a shot against a Springdale defender during Friday's game at Panther Activity Center.