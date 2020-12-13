The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up their second straight win Thursday with a 35-11 victory over Prairie Grove inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (4-4) led 12-5 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 29-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Mason Simmons had eight, Nolan Wills five, Silas Tugwell and Cayden Hansen each with three and Eric Debler and Dawson Zeledon each with two.

On Tuesday, the Siloam Springs boys picked up a 45-30 win at Gravette.

The Panthers led 13-5 after the first quarter and 25-10 at halftime. The Lions cut into the Panthers' lead to pull within 32-25 going into the quarter.

Debler led the Panthers with 13 points, while Hawbaker had 11, Simmons nine, Tugwell seven, Wills and Cameron Stafford each with two and Reece Hardcastle one.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls lost 40-24 on Thursday to Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove led 19-8 after the first quarter and 32-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs (1-8) trimmed the deficit to 34-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Morgan Williamson had five, Bailey Chopper four, Isabella Anglin-Rovira two and Addison Pilcher one.

On Tuesday, Gravette defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls 47-30.

The Lady Lions led 8-2 after the first quarter and 25-5 at halftime. Gravette held a 35-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chopper led with 10 points, while Lexi Masters had eight, Williamson five, Keehn three, Bianca Jardon two and Abbie Hutto and Anglin-Rovira each with one.

Eighth-grade boys

Fayetteville Ramay handed the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys a 50-11 loss Thursday night.

The Red Wolves led 16-0 after the first quarter and 25-4 at halftime before taking a 39-9 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Malachi January led the Panthers (0-7) with five points, while Jackson Still had three, Kimber Haggard two and Darian Caldwell one.

Eighth-grade girls

Fayetteville Ramay defeated the Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls 43-28.

Ramay led 11-2 after the first quarter and 16-8 at halftime. The Lady Red Wolves took a 33-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (3-3) with nine points, while Ruth Hansen scored eight, Jaylin Harried six and Kaidence Prendergast five.

Seventh-grade boys

Fayetteville Ramay defeated the Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys 62-23 on Thursday night.

Ramay led 18-9 after the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime. The Red Wolves outscored the Panthers 26-2 in the third period to take a 62-20 lead.

Evan Allen led the Panthers (4-3) with nine points, while Stewart Schwaninger and Eli Mann each had five and Crew Webb and Austin Gammil each with two.

On Tuesday, the Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys won at Gravette 37-29.

Gravette led 14-8 after the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime. The Lions held on to a 25-24 lead going into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers outscored them 13-4.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 23 points, including 15 in the second half.

Webb had four points, while Schwaninger had three, Mann, Mason Edwards and Tristan Anglin each with two and A.J. Moore one.

Siloam Springs also defeated Gravette 12-2 in the B game. Anglin and Samuel Avery each had four, while Hayden Allen scored two and Corbett Stephenson and Jayden Hooton each with one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up a 22-10 victory over Fayetteville Ramay on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (4-2) led 7-2 after the first quarter and 12-3 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 19-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Natalie Perez led the Lady Panthers with seven points, while Kenlee Moore, Norah Perkins and Reagan Bishop each had four, Madelyn Mehlburger two and Haley Thomas one.

On Tuesday, the Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls had their three-game win streak snapped with a 25-16 loss at Gravette.

Gravette led 8-4 after the first quarter and 13-6 at halftime. The Lady Lions extended their lead to 20-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Perez and Cenzi Johnson each scored five points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Bishop and Mehlburger each scored two and Thomas and Perkins both had one.

Up next

The eighth- and ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Harrison on Monday. The seventh-grade teams are off until Jan. 7 when the seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Springdale George, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to George.