Obituaries December 13, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

John F. Barbee

John F. Barbee, 73, of Gentry, Arkansas, died December 8, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born August 9, 1947, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Joe Forest and Grace Barbee. He lived most his of life in this area and was a farmer.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Inez Barbee, Mary Barbee and Josephine Gibson; and brother, Joseph Barbee.

Survivors include his children, Shelli Tyer of Colcord, Oklahoma, Karen Allison and husband Alex of Centerton, Arkansas, Ronnie Barbee and wife Kym of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; longtime partner Sheila Weeks of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; children, Craig Weeks of Gentry, Arkansas, Shelley Ruckert of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Mikie Weeks of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Bloomfield Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

