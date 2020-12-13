Photo Submitted. Henry Blakely gives his mother a wide grin as she snaps a photo of her son in front of a lighted display of Santa in a fire truck.

Parks and Recreation is holding Downtown in December, a holiday-themed event, beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 and lasts until Jan. 2, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

Downtown in December will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly and will be located at Memorial Park and Twin Springs Park, Davis said.

The self-guided walk-through event will happen outdoors over a three week period allowing for families to enjoy the scenes while being distant from others during the pandemic, Davis said.

"We decided to bring something uplifting and fun to our beautiful park this holiday season to hopefully bring cheer and joy to an otherwise trying year," Davis said.

There will be animated lighted displays depicting mischievous elves driving a fire truck, bouncing on Pogo sticks, decorating the Christmas Tree and tumbling down the hill, according to a post on the Parks and Recreation's Facebook page. There will also be an animated display of a skating rink, Davis said.

All displays will be located throughout the park along a rope guided path, Davis said.

In the Memorial Park promenade located to the west of the library will be a 25-foot Christmas tree. This will be the first year the city is holding this event, Davis said. The event is free for the public.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City workers are putting the final touches on Downtown in December as they check the inflatable of Santa Claus to make sure it is secure. Downtown in December is a walk-through event featuring a winter wonderland of scenes depicting playful elves, cheerful snowmen and of course Jolly Old Saint Nick.