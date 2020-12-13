Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Simmons Foods donated a $10,000 check to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund to help with women and minority-owned businesses. Attendees include: Front Row: State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87); Julie Chandler, owner of Creative Corner; Past Chamber board president Tyler Dees; 2020 Chamber Board of Directors President James Barnett; Executive Assistant of Corporate Affairs Kimmie Provost; Chaplain Karina Tun; and Economic Development and Diversity Coordinator Danielle Argueta. Back Row: Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert; Director of Community Outreach Lindsey Taylor; Realtor Cammie Hevener; and Catherine Youmans Roberson, the owner of Robertson Bookkeeping and a recipient of the scholarship.

Simmons Foods presented a $10,000 donation to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce on Friday to help form the Simmons Women and Minority Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund will help women- and minority-owned businesses gain access to valuable resources to start, promote, fund and connect their businesses, according to a press release.

According to Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, "This donation will fund Chamber memberships as well as access to the Siloam Springs Maker Space, which is a place for ideas to become a reality through innovation. By leveraging the technology and equipment available here, we're able to remove barriers to small business start-ups and aid in their ability to grow."

Chamber officials expressed gratitude for the donation from Simmons and other generous businesses that have pledged support for the program.

"We are grateful for the ongoing contribution and investment in our community by the Simmons family," said James Barnett, chairman of the board of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "Their willingness to support the scholarship fund is another example of the genuine care they have for improving the lives of all people in our area."

In announcing the donation, Todd Simmons, CEO, said, "When we improve opportunities for diversity and inclusion in our business community we develop relationships and form a stronger sense of community. We also create an environment for growth and vitality, which helps to make this a great place to live, work and play. We commend the chamber for calling attention to this need, and we are proud to make this donation to help with the vital resources the chamber provides."