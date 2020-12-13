Farmington and first-year coach Johnny Taylor handed the Siloam Springs boys a 76-56 loss on Friday at Cardinal Arena in Farmington.

Taylor, who coached two seasons at Siloam Springs and led the Panthers to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2011, was coaching against his former team for the first time.

Farmington led 19-13 after the first quarter and 37-28 at halftime. The Cardinals extended their lead to 51-40 going into the fourth quarter. Farmington outscored the Panthers (3-4) 25-16 in the fourth quarter.

Carson Simmons scored 37 points, 19 in the first half and 18 in the second half, while Layne Taylor had 15 and Caleb Blakely and Roman Carlson each had 10 for the Cardinals.

Jackson Ford and Landon Ward each scored 17 points for the Panthers, while Max Perkins had 10 and Carter Winesburg and Josh Stewart each scored six points.

Bentonville High 70, Siloam Springs 57

Hayden Shanks scored all of his 16 points in the second half and helped Bentonville pull away from Siloam Springs during Tuesday's action in Tiger Arena.

Shanks was one of four Tigers to score in double figures, and he scored the final three points of the third quarter to give Bentonville (4-0) a 48-45 lead after Siloam Springs had tied the game on Landon Ward's steal and layup at the 2:10 mark. The Tigers then scored the Panthers 22-12 over the final 8 minutes to stretch out the lead.

Harrison Hicks hit six 3-pointers and led Bentonville with 20 points, while Abel Hutchinson added 14 and Jaylen Lee 10.

Ward led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Jackson Ford was the only other Panther in double figures with 10. Josh Stewart and Dalton Newman each had seven points, while Carter Winesburg and Breck Soderquist each had six and Max Perkins with three.

Up next

The Panthers return home for a nonconference game against Fayetteville on Tuesday before hosting Rogers on Friday for senior night.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette sportswriter Henry Apple contributed to this report.