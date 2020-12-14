Police sirens.
SILOAM SPRINGS -- An explosion off of Bill Young Road late Monday afternoon left one person dead, a Benton County Sheriff's official said.
Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said another person with injuries was airlifted to an area hospital and a third person suffered minor injuries.
A recreational vehicle was involved in the explosion. It is not known what caused the explosion, Jenkins said.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.