Like many Americans, I've been praying over the election. Did voter fraud occur in several states? Did a surge of late ballots (without signature verification) get added for Biden to win in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia?

If true, a theft occurred from U.S. citizens - treason against our nation. Yet the TV news says "Nothing to see here." I'm a Constitutional conservative. So I dread the outcome if Biden and Harris prevail. They are not old-school Democrats like John F. Kennedy. I'm interceding for America to be saved from a terrible turn toward socialism and communism. Like the prophets of old who interceded for Israel to be saved from Baal worship with its sacrifice of infants, I'm standing against the Democrat party and its liberal candidates.

I'm praying and fighting the good fight of faith. I'm asking the Lord to halt the advance of a godless political agenda. By godless, I mean the moral chaos of slaughtering living babies. This is embraced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In their own words, they say that full term babies may be killed. This monstrous evil deserves to be defeated.

In two ways, by voting and by praying, I'm against this immoral philosophy and I oppose all who uphold it. As an American and as a Christian, I'm actively resisting the Democrat party's unethical and unwise culture of death. It is anti-family and anti-God.

The battle has been difficult. The political race was close. I've felt the strain of the media propaganda (plus censorship by Twitter and Facebook) against Republicans, conservatives, and President Trump. The liberal media hates us. I don't trust any of them. They lie and pervert the truth. Apart from encouragement to pray, the situation looks bleak. Some courts have rejected the President's legal efforts to challenge the November results. They aren't looking at the evidence. This feels hopeless. Like many others, I'm fighting frustration. While Jeremiah Wright, Barak Obama's former pastor, said, "God damn America!" I say, "God save America!"

In my battle of faith by prayer I've told the Lord that I need to see "a cloud the size of a man's hand." That's what Elijah saw as he persisted in praying. He'd won the battle over Jezebel, now he needed to bring back the rain. (1 Kings 18:44) Elijah prayed fervently. He didn't quit. He persevered. He kept praying but was also looking for a sign, a glimmer of hope, that the answer was on the way.

I've glimpsed a sign of hope. My indicator was something that appeared on the internet. The first was an affidavit by an election expert who joined Sidney Powell's legal team. This cybersecurity counterintelligence person is Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia, who has worked with the CIA, FBI, NSA and other government agencies. He explained how the Dominion software was designed to secretly shift elections toward a desired result. It was used successfully in Venezuela. The second indicator was a CNN video by Fareed Zakaria. He described how state legislatures can lawfully nullify fraudulent presidential ballots and appoint new electors. Fareed Zakaria is an author and popular columnist.

Why is this information critical? Because Republicans are the leading party in 26 state legislatures. Republicans lead state legislatures in eight of the nine swing states in this recent election. Legislative action to correct a fraudulent election can bypass the court system. Whoever wins, I want a fair and honest election. I'm fighting for what is right. May the truth prevail. May the genuine, verified will of the people become apparent.

-- Ron Wood is a retired pastor and author. Contact him at [email protected] or visit www.touchedbygrace.org or follow him on Facebook @touchedbygracenwa. The opinions expressed are those of the author.