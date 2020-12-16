Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The scenic gazebo in City Park in downtown Siloam Springs looks even more festive Sunday as snow falls in Siloam Springs.
A snowy Sunday in Siloam Springs
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Sager Creek flows gently on a snow afternoon Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Snow covers the ground and fills the landscape looking west across the University Street bridge Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Snow accumulates on the walking bridge across Sager Creek on Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.