The captions for the photos titled "American Legion presents scholarships" in the Dec. 9 edition of the "Herald-Leader" incorrectly stated that each of the three recipients received a $1,500 scholarship. Actually, the American Legion awarded a total of $1,500 in scholarships. Ashley Walker received a $700 scholarship while Curtis Kearney and Michael Mathis each received $400 scholarships. All recipients are veterans and students of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale. The newspaper apologizes for the error.
