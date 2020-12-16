Whether it's clinically diagnosed or just an episode of "the blues," depression has a significant connection to heart disease.

Everyone feels a little down now and then, but did you know prolonged periods of depression could impact your heart health? Depression is a risk factor for heart disease, but it's also a condition for which someone who has suffered a heart attack is at increased risk.

Whether the sadness is incidental or a symptom of a larger depressive disorder, it can lead to making unhealthy lifestyle choices. For example, some people are tempted to eat when they're sad, and the easiest foods to grab tend to be high in sodium or sugar. Sadness also leads some people to stay inside and sit on the couch instead of engaging in daily physical activity that's so important to overall health. These behaviors all increase the risk of heart disease.

According to the American College of Cardiology, depression also increases the chances someone will experience a heart attack or stroke.

Some ways you can decrease your risk factors and take better care of your heart include:

• Seek support, rather than isolation. Social interaction with people you trust, especially when you can share your problems, helps fight off depression and stress.

• Engage in self-care. Find activities you enjoy that relax you, such as reading a good book, going on a long walk or meditating.

• Create an open relationship with your primary care provider. The more you talk with your primary care provider about your health and any concerns you have, the easier it will be for him or her to pinpoint issues early and treat them.

• Exercise. Physical activity helps reduce heart disease risk factors by exercising the heart muscle and combating weight gain. It also helps lessen symptoms of depression by releasing feel-good endorphins that promote a positive attitude.

Finding your stress triggers

Stress is an unavoidable part of life, but managing it limits the effect it has on your overall health, including your heart health. Learning what triggers your stress is the first step toward managing it.

One way to identify stressors and separate external factors from internal is to keep a daily journal. When you reflect on how various events made you feel, you can identify patterns that affect your mood.

When journaling, ask and answer questions like:

• Did anything bother me today, and if so, what was it?

• How did I respond to this situation, both physically and emotionally?

• Is this situation something I should avoid in the future? If so, how might I accomplish that?

• What did I do to unwind or de-stress today? Did it help?

By journaling about your daily experiences, you will be able to evaluate your stress triggers, your response to them, and the effectiveness of your response.