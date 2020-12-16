Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Emily Meyers (left) holds up a basket as Dillon Butler auctions it off during Dustin's Heavenly Birthday on Saturday evening.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A group of Don Chamberlain's long-time friends from college attends Dustin's Heavenly Birthday every year. This year, they surprised Chamberlain with matching shirts as part of a joke. Pictured are Ron Allred, Chamberlain, Steve Powell and Fred Lynch.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The Butler Creek Boys perform live music for Dustin's Heavenly Birthday on Saturday evening.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Don Chamberlain (center) presents Jill (left) and Roger Teague with a Dustin's Dream Champion Award. Cam and Jane Klassen were also recipients of the award.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Pastor Greg Baskin (right), of Orchard View Church, and Danae Chamberlain (second from left) pray over Olivia Perez (left) and Dr. Layla Perez.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Desserts and other auction items line a table on Saturday evening.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chris Borkert, Dustin's Dream director, presents Don Chamberlain with a carved walking stick.

