Leland Dale Dannels, 83, was killed in the explosion in a recreational vehicle at 19050 Bill Young Road, Lt. Shannon Jenkins said.

Phyllis Ann Dannels, 60, was airlifted to a Tulsa burn center with injuries, Jenkins said.

An unidentified first responder was hit by debris in a second explosion and suffered minor injuries, Jenkins said.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

Bill Young Road is between Siloam Springs and Gentry north of the Highway 59 and U.S 412 intersection.