John Brown University hosted socially distanced commencement ceremonies for online and graduate students, as well as for May 2020 graduates, on Dec. 5. A total of 52 undergraduate students and nine masters students from the class of May 2020 walked in the morning ceremony. During the afternoon ceremony, 14 online undergraduate students and 40 masters students graduated from the university. A separate commencement ceremony for the fall 2020 class took place on Nov. 21.

Carter Henson/John Brown University

