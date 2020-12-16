Luke Leigh Church

Luke Leigh Church, 86, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 13, 2020, at his daughter's home.

He was born May 17, 1934, in Watts, Okla., to Jonathan George and Rosa Jane (Moore) Church. He married Mildred "June" Boyd on April 9, 1955, in Watsonville, Calif. He was a Suffragen Bishop with the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World and was the founder, former pastor and present member of Christ Temple Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

Survivors include five daughters, Joy Thomas and husband Ron of Summers, Ark., Grace State and husband Kenny of Siloam Springs, Ark., Hope Karpen of West Siloam Springs, Faith Goodman and husband Kevin of West Siloam Springs, and Sharon Rose Blanchard of Fayetteville, Ark.; 20 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Nathan Church of Farmington and Faith Church of Siloam Springs.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Bell Cemetery in Watts.

For the visitation and the service guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that no mums are sent to the service because they are very allergic to them.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Bill David Farley

Billy David Farley was born October 19, 1934, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Jesse John and Grace Lorene Daniels Farley.

He died Friday, December 11, 2020, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 86 years. Bill was reared and educated in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and graduated with the Siloam Springs High School Class of 1952. He was married December 6, 1953, in Siloam Springs to "Cyd" Leda Belle Harrison. Bill and Cyd had made their home in Owasso, Oklahoma, in 1962. He started Standard Auto Supply as co-owner and spent over 50 years in the automotive business. He was a member of Automotive Wholesalers of Oklahoma. Bill was a Christian man strong in his faith and was a member of Christ's Church of Owasso. He was a hard worker but enjoyed time spent gardening, fishing, and traveling.

Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include his wife of over 67 years, Cyd, of the home; children, Steve Farley and wife Emily, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Cyndee Hurt and husband Dewayne, of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Jamie McCotter and husband Patrick, of Sperry, Oklahoma, Joey Hurt and wife Meagan, of Rogers, Arkansas, Brianna Lewis and husband Curtis, of Willis, Texas, David Farley and wife Jesyka, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Chris Farley and wife Pam, of Collinsville, Oklahoma; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vern Farley, Jack Farley and Bob Farley; and one sister, Iris Dean Dill.

Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor David Payne officiating.

Committal service and interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Christ's Church of Owasso Mission Fund, 13807 East 96th Street North, Owasso, Oklahoma, 74055.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso, www.moweryfs.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Betty G. Harrington

Betty G. Harrington, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla.

She was born March 12, 1934, in Winchester, Ark., to Lonnie and Berdie (Vancel) Hammonds. She married Ed Harrington and she worked in this area, including at John Brown University cafeteria.

She was preceded in death by a son, Randy; a daughter, Lori Olsen; a granddaughter, Kyisha Reding; and her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include daughters, Margie Jackson and husband Tommy of Kansas, Okla., and Marcie Hatfield and husband Matt of Kimberling City, Mo.; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

For the service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Roger F. Minnich

Roger F. Minnich, 86, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died Dec. 13, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Oct. 10, 1934, in Wells County, Indiana, to John and Margaret (Starr) Minnich. Roger married Lois Anne Wilson on June 17, 1955, and they moved to Siloam Springs in 1962 to start Franklin Electric where he retired as shop operation manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Kate Crosby and Vera Cochran; and brothers, Ralph and Robert Minnich.

Survivors include his daughters, Pam King and husband Bill of Siloam Springs, and Cheryl Burns and husband Joe of Siloam Springs; grandsons, Matt King and wife Tiffany of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jason King of Springdale, Arkansas; great-grandson, Eli King; and a sister, Nancy Thompson of Poneto, Indiana.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. For the visitation and the service guests will be limited to 180 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Farley

Harrington