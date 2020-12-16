50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Dennis Reeve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Reeve of Siloam Springs, was selected to be a member of the Harding College team entered in the 1971 Emory Intercollegiate Game and Conference sponsored by Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

Reeve, a senior accounting major, for the second consecutive year, was a member of the team. He was a member of the 1970 team which won their individual industry competition and finished second in the overall judging.

Harding's five-member team operated a simulated company producing golf clubs and metal tennis racquets. Forty schools from the southeast, east and west competed in the Emory Game.

David Burks, assistant professor of business administration and faculty advisor to the team, commented on the year's game. "Competition this year will be the most realistic and challenging of any year to date. Changes in the basic program and addition of new areas in which decisions must be made, make the simulation as close as possible to the real firm operating in a very competitive industry."

The game began on Jan. 25, 1971, and terminated with a conference and final judging in Atlanta on March 4-6. The team had already begun preparing for the six-week competition. Participants were analyzing trends in the consumer market and formulating the company's strategy for the opening weeks of the competition.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Ralph Ivey of Siloam Springs had just returned from St. Joseph, Mo., where he successfully completed a course in Auctioneering and Auction Sales Management at the Missouri Auction School.

Ivey received his diploma and the honorary title of Colonel, along with men and women auctioneers from throughout the United States and Canada.

The concentrated nine-day course was conducted by the Missouri Auction School at the world's largest auction training center in St. Joseph. Ivey's training included lectures and workshops featuring prominent auctioneers from throughout America.

Ivey participated in selling numerous public auctions in St. Joseph, Kansas City and nearby communities in Missouri and Kansas.

Subjects covered included antiques, livestock, furniture, business liquidations, real estate, auto, machinery, general merchandise, all types of estate auctions, and the rapid fire chant of the tobacco auctioneer.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Rose Sparrow of Siloam Springs Workforce Center, was honored at the NWACDC annual meeting for her completion of the Career Development Facilitator Training. The training consisted of more than 120 instructional hours, provided by a nationally trained and qualified instructor with Kuder Inc. A CDF is a person who has been specifically trained, enriching and broadening their knowledge and skills, to work with students and adults to assist with vocational and educational planning. Susan Sangren, executive director of NWACDC and Diane Hilburn, State Workforce Investment Board chair were present for the award ceremony.