Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Allison Williamson received the "JV Difference Maker" award for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Allison Williamson received the "JV Difference Maker" award for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Allison Williamson received the "JV Difference Maker" award for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Allison Williamson received the "JV Difference Maker" award for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior captains Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton earned the "Leadership Award" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior captains Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton earned the "Leadership Award" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior captains Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton earned the "Leadership Award" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Emma Norberg was named the Lady Panthers' top blocker for the 2020 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Coaches Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Emma Norberg was named the Lady Panthers' top blocker for the 2020 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Coaches Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Emma Norberg was named the Lady Panthers' top blocker for the 2020 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Coaches Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's top setter for the 2020 season. Senior Clara Butler, not pictured, was named the top hitter.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's top setter for the 2020 season. Senior Clara Butler, not pictured, was named the top hitter.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's top setter for the 2020 season. Senior Clara Butler, not pictured, was named the top hitter.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was named All-Conference honorable mention in the 5A-West Conference.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was named All-Conference honorable mention in the 5A-West Conference.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was named All-Conference honorable mention in the 5A-West Conference.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball players Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton were named All-Conference in the 5A-West for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball players Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton were named All-Conference in the 5A-West for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball players Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton were named All-Conference in the 5A-West for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs volleyball senior Makenna Thomas earned All-State honors for Class 5A for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs volleyball senior Makenna Thomas earned All-State honors for Class 5A for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs volleyball senior Makenna Thomas earned All-State honors for Class 5A for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Sophia Lange was voted "most improved" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Sophia Lange was voted "most improved" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Sophia Lange was voted "most improved" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Micah Curry was named the team's top server for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Micah Curry was named the team's top server for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Micah Curry was named the team's top server for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore Gracie Greer was voted the "funniest" by her teammates for the 2020 season. Junior Cora Dewey, not pictrued, also received the award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore Gracie Greer was voted the "funniest" by her teammates for the 2020 season. Junior Cora Dewey, not pictrued, also received the award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore Gracie Greer was voted the "funniest" by her teammates for the 2020 season. Junior Cora Dewey, not pictrued, also received the award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Hanna Fullerton was named the Lady Panthers' top passer for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Hanna Fullerton was named the Lady Panthers' top passer for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Hanna Fullerton was named the Lady Panthers' top passer for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was voted the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Teammate and "We Are Siloam" Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Player for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was voted the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Teammate and "We Are Siloam" Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was voted the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Teammate and "We Are Siloam" Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Player for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Player for the 2020 season.

From Staff Reports

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior captains Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton earned the "Leadership Award" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Emma Norberg was named the Lady Panthers' top blocker for the 2020 volleyball season. Norberg also received the Coaches Award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas was named the SSHS volleyball team's top setter for the 2020 season. Senior Clara Butler, not pictured, was named the top hitter.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was named All-Conference honorable mention in the 5A-West Conference.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball players Makenna Thomas, left, and Hanna Fullerton were named All-Conference in the 5A-West for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs volleyball senior Makenna Thomas earned All-State honors for Class 5A for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Sophia Lange was voted "most improved" for the 2020 volleyball season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Micah Curry was named the team's top server for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs sophomore Gracie Greer was voted the "funniest" by her teammates for the 2020 season. Junior Cora Dewey, not pictrued, also received the award.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Hanna Fullerton was named the Lady Panthers' top passer for the 2020 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Maggie Torres was voted the SSHS volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Teammate and "We Are Siloam" Award.