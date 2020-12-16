Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday a three vehicle crash occurred along Highway 59 near Bill Young Road, according to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler. William Santos was the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound highway traffic lane, Sadler said. Santos' vehicle collided with the vehicle driven by Victoria O'Brien who was traveling northbound, Sadler said. Santos' vehicle also struck another vehicle driven by Manvile Michael, Sadler said. The public information officer said Santos along with O'Brien and at least one passenger from the O'Brien vehicle were transported by emergency personnel to area hospitals. Siloam Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Jackson said some of the people injured were taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and some were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. The crash is still under investigation, Sadler said.

