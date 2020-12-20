Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday The Ability Tree Art Studio and Store is open inside the nonprofits former rest and recreation center in downtown Siloam Springs.

Ability Tree Studio and Store recently opened in downtown Siloam Springs to help people of all ages enjoy creativity and sharing art.

The studio, located inside the nonprofit's original building at 300 E. Main St., includes retail space for local artists to sell their work, a classroom and artist work space, according to Jen Butler, who co-founded Ability Tree with her husband Joe Butler. An apartment in the back of the building for traveling missionary teams is also in the works, she said.

Ability Tree, which is described as a Boys & Girls Club for children with disabilities, opened a new rest and recreation facility on Tahlequah Street in January, freeing up the downtown location to expand the nonprofit's art program. Ability Tree received a $50,000 grant from The Sunderland Foundation to renovate the building and fix some problem areas, such as a leaky roof, Butler said.

The art studio and store has been a dream of Butler's for nearly 16 years. When her son Micah, who inspired the creation of Ability Tree, was just 4, the family lived in New Jersey and Butler was taking classes in the downtown arts district. She wished for something more inclusive and her idea for a family-friendly art studio began to take shape.

"I've been thanking God every day to have this opportunity," she said. "It's a blessing."

The retail space provides young artists with a place to exhibit and sell their work without a lot of startup cost, Butler said. Local artists and creators don't have to pay rent in order to sell their work in the store, but 20 percent of all sales go back to Ability Tree, she said.

"It's a great way for artists that don't have money to rent spaces to be able to show their work," she said.

So far 14 artists, including several John Brown University and Siloam Springs High School students, are selling their creative products in the store, including items such as paintings, jewelry, pottery, needlepoint and books, she said.

Artists can also rent the space for opening night events and choose from a range of packages that can include services such as social media marketing and even catering, she said.

Butler plans to continue Ability Tree's Art Ability classes in the new classroom space, starting in January. The classroom space is also available for rent to artists who need a space to teach, she said. Private studio space is also available for rent for those who need a place to get away and focus on their work, she said.

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned for Jan. 7.

For more information, visit abilitytree.org/studio-and-store/.