Dec. 7

• Steven Miron Barrett, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Patrick Joel Long, 26, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 27, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.

Dec. 8

• Benjamin Don Dougan, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 9

• Izabella Indigo Young, 23, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan Anthony Gibson, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Jhustin Alexander Wright, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.^

Dec. 10

• William James Kuelper, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x2.

• Belinda Lee Estrada, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 11

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27, arrested in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; fleeing; criminal contempt.

• John Ryan Pike, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 12

• Wilmer Heman Garcia, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Jimmy Ray Perkins, 26, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; additional penalties - ignition interlock devices; DWI, refusal to submit to test; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.