Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Nurse Lucy Barwick administers a covid-19 vaccine to Dr. Tony Meloy on Thursday afternoon at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. The hospital received 80 doses of the recently released Pfizer vaccine for front-line medical workers. Meloy was the first person in Siloam Springs to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Tony Meloy was the first person in Siloam Springs to receive the long-awaited covid-19 vaccination on Thursday.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received 80 doses of the recently released Pfizer vaccine for front-line workers, such as doctors and nurses, according to Aimee Morrell, director of marketing for Northwest Health. The first doses were shipped on Sunday and the first person in Arkansas received the vaccine on Monday, according to reports in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I'm very excited to see the vaccine finally come," Meloy said. "Staff does amazing job here, the hospital does an amazing job trying to make things safe and secure, everyone is wearing masks and things like that. This is just one additional level that can help not only health care workers and staff but the community feel safer."

The vaccine represents the light at the end of the tunnel to Chief Nursing Officer Maria Wleklinski, who was also among the first to receive the vaccine in Siloam Springs.

"I chose to get the shot because I have two elderly parents who live in my neighborhood and am concerned after working with covid-positive patients," she said. "I worry I may take it home to them."

Front-line hospital employees, such as doctors and nurses who frequently come in contact with the public or covid-19 patients, were given the option to receive the vaccine, Morrell said. The hospital sent out an internal memo with educational information and employees were asked if they wanted to participate, she said.

"I think everybody should be getting vaccine, like (all) vaccinations, even if they are not 100 percent effective, they can decrease the spread, they can decrease the chance of a poor outcome," Meloy said. "I'm all for it."

Each bottle of vaccine has five doses and must be kept at a specific temperature, so Wleklinski organized 30 minute shifts for staff members to come and receive the vaccine, Morrell said.

Another shipment of 80 doses of vaccine is expected to arrive in 21 days so the same group of workers can get their second round of shots, Morrell said. The vaccine is estimated to be 55 percent effective after the first dose and 95 effective after the second dose, according to Pharmacy Director Josh Kimbrow.

Because the chance of side effects is very low with any vaccine, Meloy said he has no concerns about side effects from the covid-19 vaccine. Wleklinski said the benefits outweigh the risks.

"I think we as Americans seem to get behind wearing masks pretty much everywhere," Meloy said. "I think we should look long and hard about getting vaccines. They have been proven to be effective time and time again. This is just another vaccine in a line of vaccines we take and so I think if we get behind masks we should be able to get behind vaccines as well."