Betty Jean Beeman

Betty Jean Beeman, 90, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 11, 1930, in Brownwood, Texas, to Troy and Odessa (Holleman) Horner. She married R.V. Beeman Jr. and they moved here from Del Rio, Texas. She was a homemaker and worked for Franklin Electric for a short time. She was a member of Gentry First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, R.V. Beeman Jr. of the home; sons, Jimmy Beeman and wife Sally of Anderson, Mo., and John Beeman and wife Carla of Gentry; daughter, Judy Mullen and husband William of Gentry; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Hollis Horner of Austin, Texas; and sisters, Cathy Mack of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Carol Burrows of Seabeck, Wash.

Due to covid-19, graveside service will be private at Coffelt Cemetery in Vaughn, Ark.

Billie J. Crain

Billie J. Crain, 91, of Springdale, Ark., died Dec. 17, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Buckner, Ark. to James and Teena Mae (Garrett) Matthews. She married Arnold Crain on Feb. 1, 1946, at Texarkana, Ark. She worked as seamstress, cook, builder and business woman, she loved to garden and to sing. She was a member of the Gum Springs Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arnold; 12 brothers and sisters; and two grandchildren, Lee Crain and Tina Hill Arnall.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl Hill Kenemore and husband Lawrence of Siloam Springs, James Crain and wife Beverly of Homer, La., Teresa Taylor and husband Dennis of Cincinnati, Ark., Carolyn Durham and husband Walter of Centerton, Ark., and Susan Myers and husband Tom of Siloam Springs; sisters, Maxine Stevens of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Helen Bearden of Longview, Texas; sisters-in-law, Shirley Matthews of Stamps, Ark., and Jessie Matthews of Shreveport, La.; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Magnolia Memorial Park, Magnolia, Ark. For funeral service guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Franklin Dee Mullin

Franklin Dee Mullin, 80, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 14, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord, Okla.

He was born in Row, Okla., to John and Eveline (Beck) Mullin. He worked for Franklin Electric for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Tonnece Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frankie; nine sisters; and seven brothers.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Shilling of Watts, Okla., and Glenda Denny and husband Jackson of Jay, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bertha Oryall of Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. For the visitation and the funeral service guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. Burial will be at Dickson Cemetery, Cherokee City, Ark.

Nickie Leon Smith

Nickie Leon Smith, 58, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 8, 1962, in Gravette, Ark., to Lester Smith and Thelma Koehn McDonald. He married Cheryl McChristian on Sept. 22, 1990, and they were members of Decatur Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, L.D. Smith; and stepbrother, Bill Smith.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl, of the home; sons, Cameron Smith and wife Taylor, and Shannon Smith, all of Gentry; a grandson; his mother, Thelma McDonald of Decatur, Ark.; brother, Bryon Smith of Exeter, Mo.; sisters, Glenda McCully of Southwest City, Mo., and Dolly Pool of Decatur.

Funeral service was Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Ark. For the service guests were limited to 150 people and everyone was required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

