Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Brooke Smith drives to the basket against Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday at Panther Arena. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Mavericks 72-28.

The Siloam Springs Lady Panthers enjoyed a little "throwback night" on Tuesday.

Playing across town in old Panther Arena, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a big lead on Fort Smith Southside and rolled to a 72-28 victory.

The game was originally supposed to be played at Southside. However, Southside's new arena is still under construction and the Lady Mavericks' temporary home at Fort Smith Ramsey was already booked.

That led to the game being moved to Siloam Springs, and because of final exams schedule, it was set for a 6 p.m. start, which conflicted with the Siloam Springs boys game against Fayetteville. So the game was played in Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School.

"It was cool," said Lady Panthers head coach Tim Rippy. "We wore our gray uniforms with maroon trim. The old Lady Panther teams used to wear gray at home. It was really neat. We wore those and I think that fired our kids up. It was neat to be back over there. We only get to do it every couple of years."

The last varsity game played at Panther Arena was against Providence Academy in November of 2018. Panther Arena now is the site for most seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball and basketball games at the middle school.

Siloam Springs blitzed Southside from the opening tip as senior Mia Hevener and sophomore Mimo Jacklik each hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

The Lady Panthers took a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and 42-20 at halftime.

"We came out and Hevener gave us a spark right away," Rippy said. "She hit four threes and several early, and Mimo hit several early. They played us a zone all night, and I think that shows us that teams will struggle to play us a zone when we've got that many shooters out on the floor."

Siloam Springs led 57-26 going into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock under the sportsmanship rule.

Hevener and Jacklik each finished with four 3-pointers and the Lady Panthers hit 10 treys overall.

Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Hevener and Reina Tiefel each scored 13, Brooke Ross nine, Brooke Smith eight, Quincy Efurd five, Rachel Rine five, Halle Hernandez three and Hannah Riley two.

"I think the positive of the night was our whole bench got a lot of time and you know there's been some games where they haven't," Rippy said. "They got to work on some things tonight that they haven't had the opportunity in the varsity games to do."

Iana Perry led Southside 11 points, while Tinsley Freeman had nine.

Siloam Springs 55, Rogers Heritage 36

The Lady Panthers picked up a big win against Rogers Heritage at War Eagle Arena on Thursday in their last game before the Christmas break.

The Lady Panthers led 13-10 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 36-24 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored Heritage 19-12.

"Our team fought really hard tonight to gut out a road win," coach Tim Rippy said. "Heritage showed us a lot of different defenses that we had to constantly adjust to. Overall we protected the ball well and found a way to make some shots, especially in the second half. Mimo (Jacklik) made three consecutive three-point shots in the second half that gave us a spark and picked up our energy on defense."

Mimo Jacklik hit five 3-pointers and led Siloam Springs with 20 points, while Brooke Ross had 12, Sydney Moorman and Brooke Smith each with eight, Hannah Riley three, Quincy Efurd and Mia Hevener each with two and Reina Tiefel one.

Siloam Springs improved to 7-1 overall, its best start in several years.

"We're excited that we've had some early season success that should give us a lot of confidence moving forward," Rippy said. "All the games left on our schedule should be challenging, and we plan to keep on improving each week. We're so grateful to being playing right now, and you can see that in our players. We can't wait for the second half of the season."

Carlee Casteel and Easton Kimble led Heritage with 10 points each.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are now off for Christmas break and they'll return to action Dec. 29 at Gravette, the first of three straight days with a game. Siloam Springs defeated Gravette 71-59 in the first game of the season to spoil the opening of Gravette's new basketball arena. After the Dec. 29 game against Gravette, the Lady Panthers will host Rogers on Dec. 30 and Gentry on Dec. 31.