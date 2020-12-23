Not even covid-19 can stop Santa and Mrs. Claus from bringing Christmas joy and making memories with children and families this year.

Santa has been serving for so many years, that when December rolled around donning his red suit and zipping up his boots just seemed like the right thing to do, he said. Even though Santa and Mrs. Claus have had to scale down and many events have been canceled because of the pandemic, they have found creative ways to spread Christmas spirit in Siloam Springs.

"When did snow or time or anything else ever stop Santa," he said. "I just felt like if it's safe and if it can be normalized somewhat, then let's do it."

Siloam Springs Heritage League moved forward with its annual breakfast with Santa, making some key changes for safety. The event took place outdoors, families were assigned time slots, crafts and snacks were served to go, and Santa sat in the front of an antique fire truck while children climbed in the back for socially distanced photos.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also featured as the grand finale in the reverse Christmas parade, waving at carloads of people as they drove through the parade, which took place at John Brown University.

Santa couldn't visit schools in person because of safety precautions that don't allow outside visitors, even if they are wearing red suits, but he did make arrangements to visit one local school by Zoom. Students got to meet with Santa one by one in a Zoom chat, then he walked down the halls and waived to children through the classroom windows, he said.

Santa also took time to mask up and take photos with a few newborn babies who are celebrating their very first Christmas, Mrs. Claus said. Photos with Santa become family treasures and many children come back year after year into their teens, she said.

"That is the important thing, you get to help a family make a memory," Santa said. "You don't know how it's going to affect them, today, tomorrow or whenever."

There is some sadness as the couple misses visiting the children and families they usually see at gatherings and events that were canceled. Santa and Mrs. Claus estimated they usually visit with around 2,000 children each year, but this year they saw less than 500.

Although it has been a hard year, they are looking for the positives. For example, immediate families have had more time together this year, Santa said.

"There is good in everything if you sit still long enough to find out what it is," Santa said. "It's hard, because you know, I remember, in Santa's mind, I remember seeing a couple thousand happy kids, just tickled to death this is Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there, and this year, I wonder what 1,500, 1,700 are doing? What do they get as a replacement for that? Not that we are irreplaceable, that's not what I mean, but the experience of the joy they've had of seeing a part of Christmas."

While 2020 has been difficult, keeping Christmas traditions and looking back on happy memories is still important, according to Mrs. Claus.

"This year, it's a time to look back and be thankful for all the times we've had together. ... This is a time to sit back and be thankful for the incredible blessings we've taken for granted," she said. "And I am very, very thankful."

When Santa and Mrs. Claus do get to meet with children, they look for ways to point them towards the Christmas story, the couple said.

"God gives us the greatest gift ever, Jesus," Santa said. "Is Santa Claus real? To the extent people get a joy out of giving, if that's the spirit he generates in people."

The presence of Santa Clause brings a sense of peace, family togetherness and calm. Even in difficult and dangerous years, bringing joy to families and children is what keeps Santa and Mrs. Claus going, they said.

"We are blessed to be a blessing to these kids and we get joy out of bringing joy," Santa said. "That's the driving factor."

Message from Santa and Mrs. Claus

This is the first time in years we have not prepared a "We Do Santa Because..." letter for the grownups. We usually have the opportunity to hand out several hundred of these letters, and that simply has not happened this year.

We know people are hurting in many ways. Perhaps this is the year to focus on thankfulness for past blessings. It may be difficult to be in large family gatherings, so just pause and think back on wonderful times.

We love to share Christmas ideas and memories of some of our past family gatherings during the holidays. Favorite gifts in the past, our favorite carols and cards, and yes, the most incredible gift of all, found in a manger in Bethlehem. A gift from God named Jesus. What amazing love God has for us.

Mother Teresa said long ago that never has the world had a greater need for love than in our day. People are hungry for love. We don't take time to stop and smile at each other. Ask for the grace necessary. Pray to be able to understand how much Jesus loved us, so that you can love others.

So this year, as we are separated from one another, reflect on the words of the Apostle Paul in Romans 8:38 (NLT), "And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God's Love."

Merry Christmas!

Santa and Mrs. Claus

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa sits in Siloam Springs Fire Department's vintage fire engine waiting for children to jump in the back for socially distanced photos during Heritage League's Breakfast with Santa earlier this month.

Kari Kidd/Special to the Herald-Leader Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Siloam Springs iconic gazebo in City Park during recent snowfall. Neither winter weather nor viruses can keep Santa and Mrs. Claus from bringing joy to children and families.