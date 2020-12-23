TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Warriors Database, a centralized portal to identify thousands of Cherokee veterans across the globe, is now live for tribal citizens who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces to register.

"We know that Cherokees serve in the United States military at greater per-capita rates than other ethnicities, and have fought in every major conflict and war since this country was founded, and it's been a challenge over the years to identify and serve each Cherokee veteran," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "What better way to serve and support our veterans than to do this from our centralized Cherokee Warriors Database, connecting all departments in the Cherokee Nation."

The Cherokee Warriors Database can be found at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/

Veterans can register with branch of military, years of service and upload their military service documents (DD214s). The data is verified by the tribe's Office of Veteran Affairs and citizens are identified across all departments, such as Cherokee Veterans Center, registration and eventually tag offices, housing, health services and others.

"We will be a stronger and more responsible government when we can identify every single Cherokee Nation veteran and keep those records current and updated in our database," Cherokee Nation Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden said. "The Cherokee Warriors Database will enable us to better connect veterans to the critical services they need and rightly deserve."

Crittenden said the tribe will be able to better inform veterans of events and services and increase financial opportunities, including federal funding to support veterans.

The Cherokee Nation has launched the new Gadugi Portal to empower every tribal citizen. This centralized database allows citizens to register and connect directly to services with singular action, rather than multiple connections and applications.

Once a citizen registers and updates their address, for example, that data is shared in the registration citizenship database and in coming months with all other departments in the Cherokee Nation. Previously, a Cherokee Nation citizen completed a paper form or faxed in a request for a change of address, and had to provide similar updates to various departments.

The Cherokee Nation partnered with Salesforce to launch the new "Gadugi Portal."

"The Cherokee Nation believes in 'gadugi,' working together to better our tribe," said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. "The portal signifies our Cherokee spirit and the dedication of every Cherokee Nation employee working together for the betterment of our citizens, beginning with our veterans."