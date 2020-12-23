Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior offensive lineman Jared Clark and junior quarterback Hunter Talley, not pictured, were named All-State in Class 6A for the 2020 football season. Clark was a three-year starter on the Panthers' offensive line, while Talley completed 113 of 210 passes for 1,752 yards and 13 touchdowns. Talley also rushed for 629 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Siloam Springs football team held its annual football awards banquet on Thursday in the high school cafeteria.

Several awards were handed out by coach Brandon Craig and his staff, including the Ultimate Panther Award, which went to senior offensive lineman Jared Clark.

Clark and junior quarterback Hunter Talley earned All-State honors in Class 6A.

Clark is a three-year starter on the Panthers' offensive line, while Talley started all 11 games at quarterback and completed 113 of 210 passes for 1,752 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Talley also rushed for 629 yards on 163 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Clark, Talley and six other Panthers earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West in senior running Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema, senior wide receiver Gavin Henson, senior defensive back/wide receiver Elijah Coffey, senior defensive lineman Keondre Westbrook, senior linebacker/running back Camden Collins and junior offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich.

Phizema, who also garnered the Panthers' Offensive Player of the Year Award, rushed for 919 yards on 121 carries and nine touchdowns.

Henson, despite missing nearly half the season with an injury, led the Panthers in receiving with 24 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Coffey caught 17 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns on offense, while recording 32 total tackles and four interceptions on defense. Coffey also was named the Brandon Burlsworth Award winner for his performance against Harrison -- 5 catches for 92 yards and an interception -- on Sept. 11. The Burlsworth Award is given to the top player for each of Harrison's opponents in honor of the late Burlsworth, a former All-American offensive lineman at Arkansas.

Westbrook, who earned the team's Defensive Player of the Year award, recorded 41 total tackles and had six tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Collins, an All-State selection in 2019, was likely on his way to another selection in 2020 before an ankle injury sidelined him over the last five games.

Collins finished with 56 carries for 433 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while recording 72 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks on defense.

Sutulovich, who has a Division I scholarship offer from New Mexico, started every game on the offensive line for the Panthers and will look to anchor the line as a senior in 2021.

Sophomore kicker Ronald Mancia earned the team's Special Teams Player of the Year Award after converting on 29 of 36 extra points and one field goal. Mancia also handled the kickoff duties.

The Panthers finished 4-7 in 2020. Siloam Springs got off to a 3-1 start, including a 34-14 against Class 5A semifinalist Harrison and a 43-42 thriller victory over Van Buren in overtime, before injuries derailed the team to a 1-6 finish. The only victory in that stretch was a stirring 50-47 come-from-behind win at Russellville where Siloam Springs trailed 28-7.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Eight Siloam Springs football players earned 6A-West All-Conference honors for the 2020 football season. Pictured, from left, are senior defensive end Keondre Westbrook, senior running back Jeff Phizema, senior offensive lineman Jared Clark, senior wide receiver Gavin Henson, senior wide receiver/defensive back Elijah Coffey and senior running back/linebacker Camden Collins. Not pictured are junior quarterback Hunter Talley and junior offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head football coach Brandon Craig speaks at the football banquet held in the high school cafeteria on Dec. 17.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs assistant coach Tony Coffey, left, presented his son Elijah Coffey with the Brandon Burlsworth Player of the Week Award from the Harrison game on Sept. 11. Elijah Coffey had five catches for 92 yards and an interception in the second half to help the Panthers defeat the Goblins 34-14 at Panther Stadium. Brandon Burlsworth was a former all-state lineman at Harrison who went on to become an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL but tragically died in a car accident shortly after. The Burlsworth Award is one of many ways he is honored each year.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior defensive lineman Keondre Westbrook was named the Panther football team's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season. Westbrook finished the season with 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, two quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs football team recognized its managers for the 2020 football season. Pictured, from left, are Bailey Blanchard, Jordan Christopher and Katie Stout. Not pictured is Natalie Holt.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs senior football players gathered for a picture with coach Brandon Craig at the end of the football banquet on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema was named the Panther football team's Offensive Player of the Year. Phizema rushed 121 times for 919 yards and nine touchdowns for the 2020 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore place kicker Ronald Mancia earned the Panther football team's Special Teams Player of the Year award for the 2020 season. Manica was successful on 29 of 36 extra points and also had a field goal for the season along with handling primary kickoff duties.