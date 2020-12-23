Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hollenback retiring after 24 years of service by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Turner (left), and Parks Maintenance Manager Aron Hollenback pose for a photo with a certificate for his years of service at the city board meeting on Dec. 15. Hollenback was recognized along with Court Clerk Sandy Luetjen, Judge Stephen Thomas and Judge-Elect A.J. Anglin. Anglin was not present at the meeting.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT