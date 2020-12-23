Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Pastor Tim Estes of New Life Church says a few words before offering the blessing for Christmas Honors. The annual event was held on Saturday Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Estes spoke about reflecting on veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Boy Scout Summitt Saudht of Boy Scout Troop 3766 carries wreaths over for the scouts to lay on the graves of veterans during Christmas Honors, a ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 29 which is the charter organization for Boy Scout Troop 3766.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ben Duggan (left), and his children Wesley 8 and Neavah 5 place a wreath on the grave of Dr. Edward Pyeatte. The Duggan took part in Christmas Honors, an event where residents come and volunteer to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. The event is hosted by American Legion Post 29.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Gabby Salcedo (left), and her parents Roxy and Marco lay wreaths on a grave identified only as Hearn during Christmas Honors, a program where volunteers come to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. The program was held on Saturday Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery Roxie chose to participate so she could lay a wreath on the grave of former Siloam Springs Mayor Marcel L "Moose" Van Poucke who served as a captain in the Army before beginning a life of public service. Roxy Salcedo worked for the city while Van Poucke served as mayor.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ray West (left), and his wife Wanda prepare to lay a wreath on the grave of Lester Langley. The Wests are two of the volunteers who came out to lay the wreaths on the graves of Veterans during Christmas Honors, a program hosted by American Legion Post 29 in December. The event was held on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kathy Williams (left), and Christy Barnett prepare to lay a wreath on the grave of Frances J. Mahan during Christmas Honors, a program hosted by American Legion Post 29. The program was held on Saturday Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor John Mark Turner prepares to lay a wreath on the grave of J.R. Parker. Turner was one of 50 volunteers who took part in a program hosted by American Legion Post 29 called Christmas Honors which was held on Saturday Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery. The program allows volunteers to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Andy Rankin (left), and his wife Robin prepare to lay a wreath on the grave of Jack Clark. The Rankins took part in Christmas Honors, a program hosted by American Legion Post 29 and was held on Saturday Dec. 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery. The program which is held annually in December, allows volunteers to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.