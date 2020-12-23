Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Reid Bordowski lays a wreath at the grave of Veteran J.R. Holt. Bordowski was one of several volunteers who laid wreaths at the Christmas Honors ceremony held on Saturday Dec. 19. The ceremony was hosted by American Legion Post 29. Volunteers and American Legion personnel gathered at 12 p.m. Jim Gilling, the post's honor guard commander gave opening remarks and instructions for the volunteers. This was followed by an opening prayer by Pastor Tim Estes of New Life Church and then the volunteers broke off to begin placing wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Reid Bordowski lays a wreath at the grave of Veteran J.R. Holt. Bordowski was one of several volunteers who laid wreaths during the Christmas Honors ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 19, hosted by American Legion Post 29. Volunteers and American Legion members gathered at 12 p.m. Jim Gilling, the post's honor guard commander, gave opening remarks and instructions for the volunteers. This was followed by an opening prayer by Pastor Tim Estes of New Life Church and then the volunteers broke off to begin placing wreaths on the graves of veterans. For more photos, see page 6A.

