Colcord (Okla.) football players earned several awards in District A-8 for the 2020 season.

Stormy Odle was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Michael McCain was one of four players to be named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Eyan Williams was named Receiver of the Year.

George Phillips was one of four players to be named Defensive Lineman of the Year, while Hayden Duncan was one of three to earn Linebacker of the Year.

David Briggs of Central Sallisaw and Zane Craighead of Gore were named the Most Valuable Players of the district.

The following Colcord players earned All-District honors: Dylan Davis, Trey Duncan, Stone Mayberry, Jesse Martinez, Trenton Lynch and Kyle King.

The following Colcord players earned All-District Honorable Mention: Asaskey Pendry, Gabe Winfield, Sawyer Sherrell, Gabe Leatherman and Eric Meyer.

Colcord finished the season 10-2 overall and 5-1 in District A-8.