Bright Beginnings Preschool

Randy and Debbie Mays

Dear Santa,

I want LOL and Hatchimals and that is all. Oh yeah, a make up toy. Santa claus bring me a present with a poop emoji. I think mom and dad want a pig and a cow picture. That's all.

Love, Josseline Correa

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a doggie. I have a real one. I want a pretend one. I want it to be pink. I like Ryan toys and putty. I want Vallie to get a Ryan egg .. a BIG one.

Love ,

Hinslee Edwards

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL doll. I would also like a snuggly duck. I want a mirror. My big brother Alex wants a car for Christmas. Lilly wants a train.

Love, Nayomi Marroquinn

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a horsey for Christmas. I want a pretend one. It cant say Neigh but I can push a button. Gabe and Jude want a car without shoes Gabe wants new shirts.

Anna Grass

3 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie camper and a real puppy with a collar and a leash. My mommy may not like it but it depends on Santa . I would also like a trampoline – a small one for my dolls. I might like a princess puzzle. I want a really easy book that I can read and three princess toys. I want Jo Jo Sewa toys. For my sister Harrely a pretty nice coloring book – a princess coloring book and a princess pen in big girl sized. For my sister Halle I want a picture with hearts and stars in it and a picture of me in it. That's all I want.

Hazel Hernandez

5 years old

Dear Santa,

I wish for a squishy and I wish for one of those little puppies that walk with a leash. And a real puppy. And a princess toy. A play stuffie riendder . a play cleaning toy so I can play with my mom while she cleans. I would also like a Dracula toy with the monsters. I would also like a Barbie living the dream house toy. I want three princess toys – a repunael outfit and an arieal outfit. I want two riendoeer outfits one for my borther and one ofr me. For my brother I want a tractor and a play dinosaur and a big alligator.. HE has one but one scarier than that and a spider and a big spooky pumlkin he can pull candy out of since I love him so much. He also needs a packet of slime . He is really good at that. Maybe another fake spder so he can scare me with it. Mom needs a big beaiutiful dress and dad needs another phone – he has two.

Melanie Urena

5 years old

Dear Santa,

I want an airplane that has a control and you can move it it everywhere you go. If you go straight it goes straight. If you bend it it goes that way, I also want a golden Ryan egg. I want a truck that has a remote. And there's guns that you push the buttons and it shoots.

Kamden Kincheloe

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a gun – a power gun.

Dirk Mullin

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a gun- a power gun. I want to tell you all the things I did. I played at Mawmaws House. I played on the farm and played at the pumpkin patch and we went to eat. We see'd a corn patch. The first thing I did on my trip was ride the hay holder. We go back home and we decorate our house for you.

Derek Mullin

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a Minecraft sword for Christmas, a puppy and I want that rattle dog that made a really long song at the store and I want my own book. I don't know what my mom and dad want but I DO want ta real puppy. I want it to have a leash and a collar. That's all I want.

Levi Grass

5 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a lazer gun from Walmart and then a mini gun that shoots a lot of bullets. It has an orange handle and it's at Walmart. I want something for my dad too. I want a special screwdriver. He needs a special one for his work.

Elijah

4 years old

Northside Elementary School

Ally Briggs Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is a Unacorn (Unicorn) Slide and a Unacorn (Unicorn) doll. And I promise to leave out a red pencil for you!

Love, Jade

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mickey Mouse for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a automatic dinosaur and a candy cane. And I promise to leave out a little snowball as a gift for you!

Love, Luke

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Briggs for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a fluffy toy and a crayon. And I promise to leave out a letter for you!

Love, Angelic

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a big Christmas tree and a toy. And I promise to leave out a present on the tree for you!

Love, Riley

P.S. Please say "Hi" to reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Christmas tree and a shirt, a Christmas one. And I promise to leave out a purse for you!

Love, Serenity

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a motorcycle and a good robot. And I promise to leave out a note for you!

Love, Dexter

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a crown and Christmas decorations for my house. And I promise to leave out a Christmas star for you!

Love, Ashlyn

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Elsa car and a Elsa singer thing for my Elsa car. And I promise to leave out my toys for you!

Love, Marissa

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a car and a puppy. And I promise to leave out a present for you!

Love, Jax

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Choo Choo train and a Choo Choo train puzzle. And I promise to leave out the Christmas tree for you!

Love, Adaleigh

P.S. Please say "Hi" to one of your elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is presents and puzzles. And I promise to leave out a car for you!

Love, Isabella

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is my white tree and a toy. And I promise to leave out your presents for you!

Love, Jayden

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my friends for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a puzzle and a dog. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Genesis

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my friends for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a tall present and a fan inside a present. And I promise to leave out a hayride for you!

Love, Tevin

P.S. Please say "Hi" to elf for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a cotton candy maker so I can make myself cotton candy and a sleigh so I can fly. And I promise to leave out letters for you!

Love, Kylee

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is a fast car and candy. And I promise to leave out cheese for you!

Love, Aivin

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a motorcycle and a hoverboard. And I promise to leave out puzzles for you!

Love, Alex

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my dad and my mom and my brothers and me for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!). What I would like most this Christmas is presents and nothing. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Melida

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Santa for me!

Roxanna Brisson's Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a hover board and roller skates. And I promise to leave out dinosaur pizza and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Joshua

P.S. Please say "Hi" to J for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toy car and a truck. And I promise to leave out cookies and a truck for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Braxton

P.S. Please say "Hi" to daddy for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is race cars and cookies. And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most Christmas is un puzzle de Paw Patrol and un carro chiquito commo Paw Patrol. And I promise to leave out muchus galletas for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Gael

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is Toys and Superman. And I promise to leave out chips and pink cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Abel

P.S. Please say "Hi" to at the house for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a stuffy suffy doll house and a dog house. And I promise to leave out a princess to play with for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Riley

P.S. Please say "Hi" to come to my house for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an airplane and toys (Ariel). And I promise to leave out a cookie and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Angely

P.S. Please say "Hi" to mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 2 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is un bebe que cierra los ojos/sopa de frijoles y habra la boca cuando. And I promise to leave out galletas comida/un rejalo para santa for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Ana

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a helicopter and a Christmas tree. And I promise to leave out noodles for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a queen mermaid doll and a baby doll that talks and i can feed her. And I promise to leave out pizza and cheese for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Kylee

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my brother for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a princess castle and Aurora Princess. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Gabrielle

P.S. Please say "Hi' to Pelo for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Mickey Mouse toys and Pete the Cat Book. And I promise to leave out Chuckey Cheese for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 2 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is un carro de bomberos un papel para pintar. And I promise to leave out galletos for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This yaer, I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is chicken and other chickens. And I promise to leave out mac and cheese for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Zander

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Angel for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice) and my brother has too. What I would like most this Christmas is a purple treat and fries. And I promise to leave out chicken and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Maleficant

P.S. Please say "Hi" to mommy for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a tiara and a princess blue dress and blue shoes to match. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Jessa

P.S. Please say "Hi" to me and my mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a un caracol and una pizza. And I promise to leave out una galleta y jugo de manzanilla for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Vladimir

P.S. Please say "Hi" to mami y papa for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is una mona que coma yella come todo y hagen pipi and una princesa. And I promise to leave out cookies and cake for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Yaritzi

Dear Santa,

This Chrismas, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a cat and a dog. And I promise to leave out cookies and fries for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Eliana

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a teddy bear and unicorn. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Ainsley

P.S. Please say "Hi" to a reindeer for me!

Christina Brown's Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I do everything for my mom, I play nice at school and I clean up for my brother and play Mario. My Christmas wishes are: A Dinosaur, A T Rex and A Kitchen.

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I tell my sister sorry, I get out of Mom's room and let her wrap toys, and I play with my friends. My Christmas wishes are: A Poopsy, An LOL and a Rainbow High.

Love, Blakely

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I sit at school, I lay down at home and I go outside with my dad. My Christmas wishes are: Paw Patrols, PJ Mask and Dolls.

Love, Malena

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I shared my banana with my brother, I gave some cereal to my brother and I play with Mom. My Christmas wishes are: A iPad that has a lot of games, a pen that can write in the air and a pen that can write on a rainbow.

Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped our friend, when everyone feels sad I help them and I did the tree for Dad. My Christmas wishes are: A baby doll, new toys and big cars.

Love, Grace

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: played with sister, be nice to my brother and be nice to the parents. My Christmas wishes are: Cowboy clothes, blue toy bike and Catboy car and Catboy.

Love, Kap

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up the blocks, play with sister and a piggy back ride. My Christmas wishes are: A bulldozer, a dump truck and an excavator.

Love, Everett

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I did the little Christmas tree and I play with my bubba and Isabell. My Christmas wishes are: A unicorn, a puppy and a cat.

Love, Everlee

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my sister, I give mommy hugs and I give daddy hugs and kiss. My Christmas wishes are: A toy, candy and a read.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my baby sister ride my bike, I be nice to my friends and I help my mom. My Christmas wishes are: A Unicorn, a Dolly and a LOL house.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: share candy with Brody, give Mom an apple and give Dad a banana. My Christmas wishes are: A present, a Razor and a truck.

Love, Otto

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: did my chores, good at my school and let my mom sleep. My Christmas wishes are: dinosaur clothes, dinosaur dresser and a bucket with a bunch of pens in it.

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I cleaned up the blocks at school, I cleaned up the kitchen at school and I gave my sister her glove back. My Christmas wishes are: a Pikmi Pop, a cotton candy toy and a Barbie.

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I've been cleaning my room with my sister, I've been playing with my sister and I've been helping my friend at school. My Christmas wishes are: a unicorn stuffy, a Minnie Mouse in a car and a Peppa Pig little house.

Love, Haiden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my sister when she cries, I help my puppy and I help my mom and my dad. My Christmas wishes are: a puppy toy, a Barbie doll puppy toy and a puppy pool.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I put my slime up, I brushed my teeth and I helped my mom clean her car. My Christmas wishes are: The mystery egg from Ryan, a car and a truck.

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I played with my sisters, I played with my friends at school and I have a great day for my mom and dad. My Christmas wishes are: a Santa Claus toy, Toy Story toys like the Alien ones and dinosaur clothes.

Love, Brendan

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Play with my friends, I made mom a drawing and I played with my toys. My Christmas wishes are: a truck, a big monster truck and blocks.

Love, Arath

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: me went shopping with grandma, me love Mom and me always nice to my sister. My Christmas wishes are: toy T Rex, some tools and a bunch of toys.

Love, Liam

Marla Moore's Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is clothes and American Girl Doll. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Amina Lee

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mom, sister and dad for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is muneca and cocina. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Dalezya Torres

P.S. Please say "Hi" to papa for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is cars and play-doh. And I promise to leave out chocolate for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Christian Ellison

P.S. Please say "Hi" to everybody for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a transformer firetruck and a flying dragon. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Jayden Grijalvas

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my dad and mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a transformer firetruck and a big new airplane. And I promise to leave out hot cocoa with marshmallows for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Jace Laughlin

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my daddy for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a car and a paw patrol toy. And I promise to leave out a cookie for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Alexis Rosario

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a TV and a phone. And I promise to leave out a cookie and juice for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Andres Zavala

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a remote control car and a big robot. And I promise to leave out sour patch kids candy for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Declan Swank

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Aiden, Tim and Mom for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is pink toys and green toys. And I promise to leave out a cookie for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Neveah Walker

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mommy and daddy for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is magnets and a computer to play on. And I promise to leave out milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Dominic Ratledge

P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mom for me!

Angela Veltmann's Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is robot and blue mittens. And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Conner

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Gingerbread man for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbie and doll. And I promise to leave out cookies and a dollar for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Aubrey

P.S. Please say "Hi" to The Elf on the Shelf for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbie and Frozen Castle. And I promise to leave out cookies and a dollar for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Nicole

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is train and a car. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Mauricio

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a kitty cat and a dog. And I promise to leave out chocolate chip cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Emma

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a fake watch and a real watch. And I promise to leave out chocolate chip cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Benjamin

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Rainbow vet stuff and Rainbow animals. And I promise to leave out candy canes for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Marie

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolf for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an elf and a robot dog. And I promise to leave out cookie and milk and candy canes for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Steven

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Gingerbread man and Elf for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a doll and Alexa. And I promise to leave out cookies, milk and candy canes for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Nova

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Ms. Clause for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a remote control car and a sweater (red). And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Dominic

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a dinosaur.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Sami

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is My Little Pony and a puppy toy. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Nylah

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a puppy and a kitty. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Melany

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a horse and a monster truck. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Aiden

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a blue remote control car and a green remote control car. And I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Eli

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a red firetruck and a yellow dumptruck. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Mohamed

Melinda Young's Prekindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a rainbow pillow and a Pete the Cat Toy. And I promise to leave out a letter and milk and cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Kamryn

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a tractor toy and a snake toy. And I promise to leave out milk and star cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Manuel

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a play kitchen and fun blocks. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Gia

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Clause for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Elsa singing doll and a snowman that talks. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! And food for your reindeer. And presents for you and your elves.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Olivia

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a nerf gun and some candy. And I promise to leave out pie and chocolate milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Jett

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 1/2 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie car and a Princess doll. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Brithany

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a tent and a light saber. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Marshal

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a mermaid doll and a Barbie. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! And carrots for the reindeer!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Josselyn

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie mermaid and a Barbie baby doll. And I promise to leave out chocolate cookies and milk for you!

Love, Lola

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Power Rangers and a Transformer. And I promise to leave out cookies and a present for you!

Love, Jaxon

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby kangaroo and a skateboard. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Nevaeh

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a dirt bike, helmet, dirt bike clothes and Batman plane. And I promise to leave out a cookie for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Benjamin

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 1/2 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Ipad and a Minnie Mouse L.O.L. doll. And I promise to leave out chocolate milk for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Lyla

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Paw Patrol and PJ Mask Race road. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Elyis

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is a robot and a rocket game. And I promise to leave out a present for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Brycen

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is unicorn egg and stuff to draw pictures. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Analiyah

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the reindeer for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is blocks and play bears. And I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, William

P.S. Please say "Hi" to the elves for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Pink Power Ranger and a play airplane. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Juliette

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is Gumball Machine and Karoake Machine. And I promise to leave out orange juice and cookies for you!

Love, Addison

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rudolph for me!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Power Ranger Toy and a new phone screen. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Karyn

P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. Claus for me!