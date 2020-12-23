A fourth person has been charged with murder in connection with the body found in the burned vehicle near Mountain Home Wednesday, police said Friday.

Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 35, of Fayetteville was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at a residence in Siloam Springs by the Benton County sheriff's office and the FBI, according to a news release sent Friday.

Hendricks is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, police said.

Hendricks will be extradited to Baxter County where she will be held on a $500,000 bond pending an appearance in the Baxter County Circuit Court, police said.

According to a news release sent Thursday, two suspects involved in the murder, Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42, both of Mountain Home, were found in Brownsville, Texas. They will be extradited back to Arkansas where they will be held on a $1 million bond, police said.

A third suspect, Skylar Whitney Brazil, 38, of Mountain Home was located by officers and taken into custody, where he is being held on $500,000 bond, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the medical examiner's office in Little Rock, who is also working to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.