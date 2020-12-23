James Michael (Mike) Dale

James Michael (Mike) Dale was tragically lost December 20, 2020, at 70 years old due to Covid-19 complications. He was a beloved principal, mentor, husband, father, and friend. His adoring wife, three daughters, two sons-in-law, two grandkids, and hundreds of students he considered his own were his legacy.

Mike achieved a Bachelor's in Science and a Master's in Education with emphasis in school law. He has served as principal and teacher at Ozark Adventist Academy since 2006 after initially retiring from public school education in Texas for 26 years. Mike was recently awarded "Educator of the Year" and multiple-time "Teacher of the Year." Mike has initiated and sponsored science clubs, volunteer disaster relief groups, work study programs, and fundraised for non-profit education. He is often quoted as saying "Titles and degrees mean nothing if you don't use them to make a positive impact in the world."

Funeral service closed to the public due to social distancing, though memorial service to be determined.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark. Flowers are appreciated though donations to Ozark Adventist Academy would be his personal request.

Leland 'Dale' Dannels

Leland "Dale" Dannels, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Oscar Lewis and Dona Mae (Strayer) Dannels. He married Barbara Jean McGhee on Nov. 20, 1958, and they made their home in this area. He worked for Cannon Express Trucking Company and also for DaySpring. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, the American Legion Post 29 and Tired Iron Tractor Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Phyllis Dannels, Sherry Drabenstott, Bobby Dannels and wife Robin, all of Siloam Springs, and James Dannels and wife Tammy of Bentonville, Ark.; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Petrie of Joplin, Mo., and Bonnie of Ozark, Ark.

Graveside services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Ark.

Paula Jo Kinzey

Paula Jo Kinzey, 67, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 20, 2020, at home.

She was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Wellington, Kan., to Frank Kinzey and Marie Bowlin. She worked as a surgical nurse and she lived in Tulsa.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her brother, Jeff Bowlin and wife Joanie of Colcord.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Eli David Martin

Eli David Martin, 31, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 19, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center, Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 10, 1989, in Hugo, Colo., to David Martin and Sherry (Schaal) Diaz. He earned his bachelor's degree from Colorado Mesa University and he worked for the Lincoln Public School as a certified athletic trainer.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Bob and Barbara Lemmons.

Survivors include his mother, Sherry Diaz and husband Richard of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his brothers, Randy Martin of Siloam Springs, Brandon Hayden of New Hampshire and Tim Martin of Denver, Colo.; and his maternal grandmother, Vivian Schaal of Flagler, Colo.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Alma 'Nadine' Williams

Alma "Nadine" Williams, 91, of Flint Creek, Okla., died Dec. 19, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord, Okla.

She was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Tonkawa, Okla., to James and Jane (Andrews) Greenwood. She married Earl Floyd Williams in 1946. She held many jobs including hotel housekeeping manager, cashier at Shoney's and a volunteer at Kansas Senior Center, Kansas, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Freda; four brothers, Leo, Max, J.D. and Edward Greenwood; daughter, Connie Williams; and son, Earl Ray Williams.

Survivors include her sons, Lloyd Williams of Flint Creek, Okla., and Glen Williams of Siloam Springs, Ark.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

A service will be held at a later date at Trout Funeral Home in Tonkawa.

